Sanam Teri Kasam Re-Release Day 15 India Box Office Trends: Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane's cult movie slows down as Mere Husband Ki Biwi enters

Sanam Teri Kasam comes as a pleasant surprise in its second innings. Going by its strong performance in its re-release, it is safe to say so. Headlined by Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane, the romantic drama that went unnoticed in 2016 has become the talk of the town after nine years. The performance of Sanam Teri Kasam re-release has slowed down due to Mere Husband Ki Biwi's entry to the cinemas.

Sanam Teri Kasam Re-release Goes Slow On Day 15 As Mere Husband Ki Biwi Joins

Re-released on February 7, 2025, Sanam Teri Kasam has rewritten the history in its theatrical re-run. For two weeks, Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane's film has performed surprisingly well at the box office. A day after witnessing a first noticeable drop, the 2016 cult movie has slowed down on its third Friday. On Day 15, the tragic romance is expected to earn in the range of Rs 25 lakh.

The latest drop in its earnings is due to the arrival of Mere Husband Ki Biwi in theaters, which has been aided by BOGO offer.

Sanam Teri Kasam's Box Office Performance And Reception In 2nd Innings

Sanam Teri Kasam, which was a flop during its original release, has emerged as a blockbuster movie this time. The 2016 film recently surpassed the re-release collection of Tumbbad at the box office. Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane-starrer is now the biggest grosser re-release in India since 2000s.

Advertisement

Sanam Teri Kasam has received strong word-of-mouth in its second innings unlike the original run. Audiences, especially the ones who like emotional dramas are reliving the heartwarming love story of Inder and Saru on the big screens.

Apart from Mere Husband Ki Biwi, Sanam Teri Kasam also has one more major competition in the market, i.e. the holdover release, Chhaava.

Sanam Teri Kasam In Theaters

Sanam Teri Kasam is running in theaters near you. Have you booked the tickets for Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane starrer yet? Tell us in the comment section. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.