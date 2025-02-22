Mere Husband Ki Biwi Day 2 India Box Office Trends: Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, and Rakul Preet's movie remains stagnant without movie offers

Mere Husband Ki Biwi hit the screens in the third week of February 2025. Produced by Pooja Entertainment, it stars Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, and Rakul Preet Singh, the romantic comedy takes you to the journey of Ankur Chaddha navigating his love life alongside ex-wife and girlfriend. On Day 2, Mere Husband Ki Biwi will remain stagnant as there are no movie offers today.

Mere Husband Ki Biwi To Remain Stagnant On Saturday

Directed by Mudassar Aziz, Mere Husband Ki Biwi has been performing modestly at the box office. A day after opening day, Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, and Rakul Preet Singh-starrer will remain stagnant with no jump on Saturday. It is most likely to drop its earnings and would range around Rs 1.5 crore to Rs 2 crore on the second day of its release.

This is to note that the opening of Mere Husband Ki Biwi was aided by movie offers. Now, the offer is no longer there.

Mere Husband Ki Biwi Runs Parallel To Chhaava

Mere Husband Ki Biwi is facing tough competition with Chhaava at the box office. Speaking of which, Vicky Kaushal-starrer is ruling with no other movie getting a genuine chance. Now, it is yet to be seen how Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet's film performs on Sunday amid Chhaava's strong wave.

Mere Husband Ki Biwi stars Arjun Kapoor as Ankur Chaddha, who has a family business of real estate. It features Bhumi Pednekar as Prabhleen Dhillon, a journalist and Rakul as Antara Khanna, his college crush. Actors like Shakti Kapoor, Dino Morea, Aditya Seal, and Harsh Gujral play pivotal roles.

Mere Husband Ki Biwi In Cinemas

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.