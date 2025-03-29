After the success of Kick (2014), Salman Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala are reuniting on the AR Murugadoss directed Sikandar. The film features Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead and is all set for arrival during the Eid 2025 weekend. Sikandar has been certified U/A by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) with an approved run time of 2 hours and 16 minutes.

Sikandar is seeing an All India release by Pen Marudhar and the distributor is looking to give the film a wide release on about 5000 screens in India. The release is among the highest of all time, with strong showcasing in national chains, non-national chains, and single screens, much like a tentpole feature film for Eid. The advance bookings for Sikandar opened on Tuesday, and the response has been so-so, as much better is often expected from a Salman Khan starrer, more so because it is a Sunday release.

Sikandar has sold around 1 lakh tickets in the top 3 national chains – PVRInox and Cinepolis – for the opening day as on Saturday at 1 PM, and the film is looking at final pre-sale in the vicinity of 1.50 Lakh tickets to 1.75 Lakh tickets. In an ideal scenario, a film with a title like Sikandar with Salman Khan releasing on Sunday, should have clocked an advance of at-least 2.50 lakh in national chains, but that seems out of the window now.

Advertisement

The teaser and trailer were average and the music did not strike the chord, which has led to this response in pre-sales. The advance bookings are better in the single screens for Sunday and Monday due to the Salman Khan factor, but it is important for multiplexes to come on board to hit the big numbers on either of the two days. The advance booking trends indicate a first-day business in the range of Rs 28.00 crore to Rs 32.00 crore, and then it is on the reports to come into picture for a rather big jump on the second day, which is expected to be the Eid Day.

Sikandar has opted for an unconventional release, but here the first 3 days would serve as a Holiday due to Sunday, Eid Day, and Basi Eid Day. The trajectory over the first three days would be interesting to track, as the hope is on Sikandar to get appreciation from target audience and hit a century over the three-day run.

Advertisement

The stakes have gotten higher in the post-pandemic world as far as box office numbers are concerned with multiple films marking an entry in the Rs 500 crore club, and hence Sikandar needs to leg out better and hit a certain number in the long run through the extended run. All eyes on the content and trajectory over the next few days. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.