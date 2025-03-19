EXCLUSIVE: Sikandar runtime locked; AR Murugadoss confirms Salman Khan starrer is 2 hours 20 minute long

Salman Khan, Sajid Nadiadwala and AR Murugadoss are all set to bring the action entertainer, Sikandar on the big screen on Sunday, March 30, 2025. With 10 days to go for the release, the final cut of the film is locked and producer Sajid Nadiadwala is set to send the film to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) in a couple of days. Ahead of the film release on Eid, Pinkvilla got in an exclusive conversation with director AR Murugadoss.

The filmmaker confirmed that the Sikandar edit is locked and gave some in-sights on the runtime of the Salman Khan and Rashmika Madanna led film. “The first half of Sikandar is around 1 hour and 15 minutes and the second half is about 1 hour and 5 minutes. The overall run time is about 2 hours and 20 minutes,” reveals AR Murugadoss.

The trailer is also on the verge of being closed and Murugadoss set the record straight about what one can expect from the same. “With the trailer, we have to satisfy the first day first show audience and that’s our target. But that aside, we also want to convey that Sikandar is lot more than just a mass film – it’s an entertainer with repeat value. It’s a film with lots of emotion and we are targeting all section of audiences – from Salman sir fans, to masses, classes, and the family audience,” he adds.

For those unaware, Sikandar trailer is expected to drop on March 22 or March 23, announcing the opening of advance bookings too. When asked to divulge into details about the plot, he keeps it short. “I can’t reveal the story, but it is a mass film that will satisfy Salman sir fans, as well as film lovers and family audiences. We have targeted all section of audiences with Sikandar,” he smiles.

AR Murugadoss and Salman Khan have been making attempts to collaborate with each other since 2006, when the filmmaker wanted to direct SK in Ghajini. But the attempts failed due to some or the other reason, and the union is finally happening in 2025. “I met him before Ghajini, and then a couple of times after Ghajini too with different scripts. But things didn’t work out. Finally, one day Sajid (Nadiadwala) sir called and this opportunity came up.”

He concludes, “I narrated to story to Sajid sir first, and then we both went to meet Salman sir. He liked it. We had asked for his dates in 2025, but he was so excited that he gave us the dates immediately pushing some other film he was supposed to do.”

Sikandar features Sathyaraj and Prateik Babbar as the negative leads and is all set to arrive on the big screen on March 30, 2025. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.