Singham Again, directed by Rohit Shetty, starring Ajay Devgn in the lead role along with an ensemble star cast that includes Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Jacky Shroff, and Arjun Kapoor is showing a solid trend in its advance booking. The cop-actioner has sold an impressive 77K in the top three national chains- PVR Inox and Cinepolis.

PVR Inox Leads With An Impressive 65K Tickets; Cinepolis Records 12K Admits

The full-fledged advance booking of the Rohit Shetty-directed movie started today in the morning after the settlement on the screen division with its rival release, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. As of 10 PM (Wednesday, October 30), Singham Again has shown a banger trend in the presales, selling around 77K in PIC with one day more to go. While PVR Inox is leading by selling over 65K tickets, Cinepolis contributed around 12K admits.

Looking at the trend, the cop-drama is likely to sell around 200K to 225K tickets by the night before its release. Noting down the fact that full-fledged advances opened just two days before its release, it will be an overwhelming figure to take a solid start at the box office.

Singham Again Is Eyeing A Solid Start; Eyeing Rs 35 Crore To Rs 40 Crore Opening

The response to Singham Again in non-national chains is also very encouraging. If the movie manages to show excellent momentum on Thursday, it will put up a healthy figure there, too. Currently, the Ajay Devgn movie is likely to open in the vicinity of Rs 35 crore to Rs 40 crore. However, a lot will depend on the spot booking and initial word-of-mouth.

Singham Again is releasing in a clash with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. However, the masala entertainer managed to lock the 60:40 ratio of screen division nationwide, which will ensure its upper hand on the rival release.

