Sky Force: Know all about Squadron Leader Ajjamada Boppayya Devayya who inspired Veer Pahariya's character in film co-starring Akshay Kumar

A couple of days ago, Veer Pahariya took over cinemas across the country with his debut movie, Sky Force. In the action-drama film, he is playing T. Krishna Vijaya (Tabby), inspired by war hero Ajjamada Boppayya Devayya. Let’s take a look at the life and story of the Maha Vir Chakra awardee, whose tale continues to inspire millions of youngsters. Read on!

After the release of Sky Force, everyone was intrigued to know more about Squadron Leader Ajjamada Boppayya Devayya and his life story. For the unknown, he was one of the key players during the 1965 India-Pakistan War. Commissioned into the Indian Air Force (IAF) as a pilot, he was an instructor at the Air Force Flying College.

Despite being on stand-by during the 1965 war, he joined the air battle with his Mystere IVa fighter bomber. While fighting the Sargodha battle in the air, he was intercepted by a Pakistani pilot who damaged Devayya's plane. However, the IAF officer still managed to shoot the Pak plane (PAF F-104 Starfighter) down. He himself went missing while Devayya's Mystere was destroyed. It was assumed that the Indian pilot breathed his last in the neighboring country.

Twenty-three years later, in 1988, Ajjamada Boppayya Devayya became the only Indian Air Force officer to be posthumously awarded the Maha Vir Chakra. It was his wife, Mrs. Sundari Devayya, who received the award. For the unknown, Sara Ali Khan plays the role of Geeta Vijaya, inspired by Mrs. Devayya. Years later, it was revealed by Pakistan that Devayya's body was found by villagers, not very far from Sargodha and buried.

Before the release of the film, Veer Pahariya met with the family of Devayya and heard stories about his valor from his wife and daughter. The debutant took to Instagram and expressed the overwhelming emotions he felt during the interaction with the war hero's family.

Veer stated, "It is difficult to put into words the emotions I felt today after meeting Mrs. Sundari Devayya, the 90-year-old wife of the legendary Mahavir Chakra recipient, Squadron Leader Ajjamada B. Devayya, and their daughters, Smitha and Preetha, in Bengaluru."

He further noted that for the past three and a half years, he was engrossed in learning about the life and heroism of this extraordinary man while preparing for his role as Tabby in Sky Force.

