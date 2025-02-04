Sky Force Day 5 India Box Office: Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya's movie nets a low Rs 1.35 crore on 2nd Tuesday

Sky Force, directed by Sandeep Kewlani and Abhishek Anil Kapur, and starring Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya, continued its poor run at the theatres, as it added just Rs 1.35 crore on its 12th ticketing day. Also starring Sara Ali Khan and Nimrat Kaur, the aerial actioner, despite good word of mouth, has failed to make a mark at the box office. The total numbers of the film have crossed Rs 100 crore but that number shouldn't be taken much seriously as it doesn't provide much perspective of the actual performance of the film.

Sky Force, owing to its big budget, heavy marketing expenses and other overhead expenses, stands to lose money for the producers. In today's movie market, nothing can really be predicted. The favourable word of mouth has also not helped much to save the film's prospects. The first month of 2025 for Bollywood has started on a disastrous note and now it all depends on February releases Badass Ravikumar, Loveyapa, Chhaava, Mere Husband Ki Biwi and other movies to step up, take charge and ensure that Bollywood gets some momentum as focus shifts to the big Eid release, Sikandar.

Maddock Films owns the Horror Comedy Universe's intellectual property, which is highly profitable for them. In the future, they will focus more on the universe than independent films, which are not exciting the larger section of the audience, enough, to make them pay a visit to the theatres. Whether it is good or bad for the movie industry is something that the audiences themselves will be responsible for.

Advertisement

The Day-Wise Box Office Numbers Of Sky Force Are As Below:

Days Box Office Collections Day 1 Rs 13.75 crore Day 2 Rs 23.75 crore Day 3 Rs 26.50 crore Day 4 Rs 7.50 crore Day 5 Rs 5.25 crore Day 6 Rs 5 crore Day 7 Rs 5.25 crore Day 8 Rs 2.75 crore Day 9 Rs 4.25 crore Day 10 Rs 4.75 crore Day 11 Rs 1.50 crore Day 12 Rs 1.35 crore Total Rs 101.60 crore

Sky Force In Theaters

Sky Force is running in theaters near you. Have you yet bought tickets for Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya's action thriller? Do let us know. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.