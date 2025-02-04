Sky Force Day 12 Box Office Trends: Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya's movie keeps fighting a lost battle

Sky Force, directed by Sandeep Kewlani and Abhishek Anil Kapur, and starring Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya in lead roles, is not holding up well at the box office. After a Rs 1.50 crore net 2nd Monday, Sky Force looks to add around Rs 1.35-1.40 crore net on day 12, while dropping in numbers by around 10 percent from the previous day.

Sky Force has a couple of more days to add respectable numbers, after which, there will be films like Badass Ravikumar and Loveyapa flooding the marketplace, along with 3 re-releases - Padmaavat, Sanam Teri Kasam and Interstellar. There is no denying that there is appreciation for the film. It can be observed in the 'real' trend of the film, which is actually promising. The issue is that not many prospective audiences turned up to watch the film at the start, for the word of mouth to spread fast. Or perhaps, the larger section of the audiences made up their mind to not watch the movie in theatres, and wait for it to stream on OTT in just 8 weeks.

There is no point going into the numbers that the film has posed so far because it won't give an idea of how the film has performed over the course of its run. All that can be said is that makers stand to lose money on the aerial-actioner. Apart from being a fairly big-budget film, Sky Force also had an expensive film campaign, and of course also had major overhead expenses.

It has become very difficult for producers to find the right box office film. There are well made movies but many fail to recoup their investments because they are not considered to be films to be watched in theatres, by the larger section of the audience. There will be correction that will be happening. Producers will perhaps invest more in sureshot money earners. In case of Maddock, the focus will fully be on the Horror Comedy Universe of theirs, which assures them big money. The universe has a dedicated audience and the budget is mostly recovered from non-theatrical revenues itself.

Have you watched Sky Force yet? If yes, what did you feel about the movie? Do let us know.