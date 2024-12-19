Sonic The Hedgehog 3 North America Box Office Prediction: Paramount threquel looks to gross USD 85 million in opening weekend

Paramount Pictures are finally bringing Sonic The Hedgehog 3, the third installment of the Sonic franchise. The upcoming action adventure comedy film will hit the screens on December 20, 2024 in the United States. It stars Ben Schwartz as the voice cast for Sonic the Hedgehog. Jim Carrey plays the live cast, Dr. Ivo Robotnik. Keanu Reeves of The Matrix fame has been introduced as the voice cast who will play the new villain, Shadow the Hedgehog.

Sonic The Hedgehog 3 To Collect USD 85 Million In First Weekend

Directed by Jeff Fowler, Sonic The Hedgehog 3 is likely to fetch USD 85 million in its opening weekend in North America. As far as its reception is concerned, the third part of the Sonic series is a highly-anticipated film. Going by early reviews, we can safely say that the critical response of the upcoming movie is extremely positive.

Sonic The Hedgehog 3 To Compete With Mufasa: The Lion King

The estimated opening figures of Ben Schwartz and Keanu Reeves-starrer are terrific. It will lock horns with a giant film, Mufasa: The Lion King at the box office tomorrow. Made on a massive budget, Barry Jenkins' directorial is a much bigger project than Jeff Fowler's helmer in terms of production costs. The prequel of The Lion King is eyeing at a USD 50 million in the opening weekend.

Watch The Official Trailer Of Sonic The Hedgehog 3

Advertisement

A Brief About Sonic The Hedgehog

Based on Sega's video game series of the same name, the Sonic The Hedgehog films have performed quite well at the box office. While Sonic The Hedgehog, the first installment of the Sonic franchise, was released in 2020, Sonic The Hedgehog 2, the second film arrived in 2022. Both movies grossed around USD 724 million globally together. Sonic The Hedgehog 2, which collected USD 405 million, is the fifth highest grossing video games movies worldwide.

Coming back to Sonic The Hedgehog 3, the upcoming movie also features Colleen O'Shaughnessey and Idris Elba in crucial roles. They are cast as voice artists for Miles Prower (Tails) and Knuckles the Echidna respectively.

Are you excited to watch the third part?

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.