Sonic The Hedgehog 3 Trailer OUT: Keanu Reeves Joins Franchise As Shadow; Faces Off Against THIS Returning Villain

Keanu Reeves is set to return to the big screen with his character Shadow the Hedgehog. With Paramount releasing the trailer for the third installment of Sonic the Hedgehog, the audience will also be introduced to the new enemy, the lead character of the blue speedster. With Reeves entering the scene, his character will fight against the villain, Mr. Robotnix, who is reprised by Jim Carrey.

As the trailer begins, the narrator states, “Shadow’s story began a lot like yours, Sonic, but where you found family and friends, Shadow found only pain and loss.” The third movie featuring the Blue Speedster was confirmed by the makers and the studio even before the second film in the franchise hit theaters. Moreover, the post-credit scene of the last movie hinted toward the entry of the Shadow.

As for the cast members of the film, Ben Schwartz will be voicing the character of Sonic, and apart from Reeves and Carrey, the movie will star James Marsden, Tika Sumpter, and Lee Majdoub, who will reprise their roles. Colleen O’Shaughnessey and Idris Elba will also be the new faces to watch out for.

In the first trailer presented by Paramount, Dr. Robotnix seems depressed and angry over the fact that he could not defeat Sonic; however, he is thankful for the creation of Shadow, the Hedgehog, who can help him fight the former.

Out of the cast members, Idris Elba voiced one of the characters in the spinoff series of Sonic Knuckles. The role in the show “agrees to train Wade as his protégé and teach him the ways of the Echidna warrior.”

Meanwhile, the series was set between the timelines of Sonic 2 and the upcoming installment. In addition, Schwartz and O'Shaughnessy made brief appearances as Sonic and Tails, and Adam Pally played Sheriff Wade Whipple from the first two "Sonic" films in the series.

The Sonic franchise of the film has performed exceptionally well at the box office. The first film premiered in theaters in February 2020, and the sequel to the same was released in April 2020. The movie together grossed around $724 globally.

As with the previous two, Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is also directed by Jeff Fowler. The movie is set to hit theaters on December 20, 2024.

