Stree 2 gears up to challenge Jawan for the title of Highest-Grossing Hindi film ever

In the very first box office report of Stree 2, an interesting coincidence was mentioned: every Bollywood film that has set a new preview record has also gone on to become a record-grosser. The three films that previously did were Ghajini, 3 Idiots and Chennai Express. While Stree 2 set a new preview record, no one would have taken the coincidence seriously. Now a week after its release, it seems one should.

Stree 2 collected Rs. 292 crore approx in its eight-day extended week, marking the fifth-highest eight-day figures for a Bollywood film. Yesterday, on its 2nd Friday, the film netted Rs. 18.50 crore approx. The film is expected to make big gains over the weekend and then there is the Janamasthmi holiday on Monday. Considering the above variables, Stree 2 is projected to earn over Rs. 140 crore in the second week, a new second-week record for Bollywood.

After two weeks, Stree 2 will be sitting at Rs. 432 crore plus, positioning it third behind Jawan (Rs. 456 crore) and Pathaan (Rs. 438 crore), while ahead of Animal (Rs. 428 crore) and Gadar 2 (Rs. 415 crore). Jawan exhibited an incredibly strong staying power, adding Rs. 106 crore after its second week and ultimately settling at Rs. 562 crore as the highest-grossing Hindi film of all time.

Week Jawan Pathaan Gadar 2 Animal Stree 2 Week 0 64.00 cr. 123.50 cr. . 61.00 cr. Week 1 273.00 cr. 225.25 cr. 281.50 cr. 292.50 cr. 231.00 cr. Week 2 118.50 cr. 89.50 cr. 133.50 cr. 135.00 cr. 140.00 cr.

(expected) Week 3 50.25 cr. 40.00 cr. 63.00 cr. 50.00 cr. Week 4 33.50 cr. 13.75 cr. 26.75 cr. 10.50 cr. Week 5 9.25 cr. 8.25 cr. 5.50 cr. 8.50 cr. Rest 13.50 cr. 12.75 cr. 5.00 cr. 6.50 cr. Total 562.00 cr. 513.00 cr. 515.25 cr. 503.00 cr. 432.00 cr.

Stree 2 will be roughly Rs. 125-130 crore short of the historic milestone but it has two things going in its favour A) it is showing a stronger trend than Jawan and B) it has a ridiculously long open run ahead sans any serious competition all the way till October. These two factors mean Stree 2 has a very strong shot at overtaking Jawan.

Advertisement

However, a word of caution: both Gadar 2 and Animal had stronger trends in their second weeks compared to Jawan, with Gadar even extending into a strong third week. Yet they lost track in the end, falling around Rs. 50 crore short of Jawan eventually. This could very well happen with Stree 2 but until then, just remember “woh stree hai, woh kuch bhi kar sakti hai”.

Note: Jawan is not only the highest-grossing Hindi language film of all time but also the highest-grossing Bollywood film with Rs. 621 crore nett including Tamil and Telugu dubbed versions.