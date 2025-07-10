Jurassic World: Rebirth Week One Box Office: Scarlett Johansson starrer collects Rs 50 crore in 7 days, emerges as a SUCCESS in India

Jurassic World: Rebirth, starring Scarlett Johansson, Jonathan Bailey, Mahershala Ali, and others, is performing well at the Indian box office. The sci-fi Hollywood movie, helmed by Gareth Edwards, wrapped its opening week in India on an impressive note.

Jurassic World: Rebirth smashes Rs 50 crore club in India

Released on July 4 alongside Anurag Basu's Metro…In Dino, the Hollywood movie opened with Rs 8.25 crore net on its opening day. It kept on witnessing a solid hold over the weekend and wrapped by clocking Rs 20.75 crore. Further, the movie managed to trend well on the weekdays and wrapped its opening week by entering the Rs 50 crore club.

It fetched around Rs 3 crore net today on its Day 7, taking the total cume to Rs 50.25 crore net at the Indian box office.

Day-wise box office collections of Jurassic World Rebirth in India:-

Day India Net Collections 1 Rs 8.25 crore 2 Rs 12.25 crore 3 Rs 15 crore 4 Rs 4 crore 5 Rs 4.25 crore 6 Rs 3.25 crore 7 Rs 3.00 crore (est.) Total Rs 50.25 crore net in 7 days

*The Numbers exclude 3D handling charges

Jurassic World: Rebirth emerges as a successful venture in India

With its superlative trend in the opening week, Jurassic World: Rebirth bagged a successful verdict in India. The movie will keep on gaining traction in the coming days and is expected to see a good jump over the 2nd weekend. However, it will have to stand tall against James Gunn-directed Superman.

If it keeps on holding well, the Scarlett Johansson starrer has the potential to clock over Rs 85 crore net by the end of its theatrical run in India.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

