Vikram starrer Thangalaan experienced a big drop in its second weekend, collecting just Rs. 5 crore approx. This marks a steep decline of nearly 80 per cent from its first weekend, which itself had already dropped from the opening day on Thursday. The film actually held surprisingly well in the dubbed Telugu version, which dropped just 50 per cent but the original Tamil version crashed by almost 85 per cent.

The total box office collection of the film stands at Rs. 52 crore approx at the Indian box office. Internationally, the film has grossed USD 1.90 million (Rs. 16 crore) approx, for a worldwide gross of Rs. 68 crore. At this pace, the film is likely to conclude its run with a total gross under Rs. 75 crore, a disappointing result.

In Tamil Nadu, the second weekend brought in just Rs. 2.75 crore, pushing the total to Rs. 35 crore. The film is expected to finish behind Demonte Colony 2, which is projected to collect around Rs. 40 crore in the state, despite Thangalaan opening more than three times on the first day. Elsewhere, even though the Telugu dubbed version saw a good hold in the second weekend, the collections are just too low for that to really matter.

Thangalaan is yet another failure for Vikram, who has been going through a rough phase. Barring Ponniyin Selvam films, which were driven by the IP, his last HIT film was Irumugan, back in 2016. Since then, he has released five films, all five failing to leave a mark.

The territorial breakdown for the box office collections of Thangalaan is as follows:

Area Gross Tamil Nadu Rs. 35.00 cr. Karnataka Rs. 3.50 cr. AP/TS Rs. 10.50 cr. Kerala Rs. 3.00 cr. Hindi Belt - Total Rs. 52.00 cr.

