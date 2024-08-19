Tamil film Thangalaan had an ordinary weekend at the box office. The film starring Vikram grossed Rs. 38 crore approx during its four-day extended weekend in India. Additionally, it earned USD 1.65 million (Rs. 14 crore) internationally for a worldwide opening weekend gross of Rs. 52 crore.

The action-adventure film had a good start on Thursday, thanks to the big holiday of Independence Day. However, the collections dropped in a big way on the following day and then didn’t make any significant gains over the weekend with a paltry 20 per cent growth on Saturday and a flat Sunday. The weak trend makes it tough for the film as the collections are now at low levels. It will see a further drop today and will quite possibly be out after the first week.

The box office collections of Thangalaan at the Indian box office are as follows:

Day Gross Thursday Rs. 17.00 cr. Friday Rs. 6.25 cr. Saturday Rs. 7.50 cr. Sunday Rs. 7.50 cr. Total Rs. 38.25 cr.

Breaking down Thangalaan’s collections; the home state of Tamil Nadu grossed Rs. 27 crore in the first four days, of which Rs. 12 crore came on the first day itself. On Sunday, the film was even with the other release this weekend, Demonte Colony 2, which started one-third of its first day on Thursday. From today onwards, it will likely fall behind the daily collections of Demonte Colony 2 and quite possibly in the overall total as well eventually.

There was also a Telugu dubbed version, which didn’t do much either with just over Rs. 6 crore gross weekend.

The territorial breakdown for the box office collections of Thangalaan is as follows: