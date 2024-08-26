Tamil film Demonte Colony 2 has a very good second weekend of Rs. 8.85 crore approx at the Indian box office. The drop from the first weekend is just 35 per cent. The actual drop is 45 per cent but this weekend, the film added a Telugu dubbed version, which though didn't open well but lowered the drop.

The total gross after the second weekend stands at Rs. 32.50 crore approx. The film will likely reach around Rs. 40 crore from here. Additionally, it has grossed USD 700K (Rs. 6 crore) approx overseas, for a worldwide gross near Rs. 39 crore.

The box office collections of Demonte Colony 2 at the Indian box office are as follows:

Day Gross Week One Rs. 23.75 cr. 2nd Friday Rs. 1.75 cr. 2nd Saturday Rs. 3.25 cr. 2nd Sunday Rs. 3.75 cr. Total Rs. 32.50 cr.

The film had an excellent first-weekend last week with a very strong trend. It felt like it could break out big from there but that was not to be as it couldn’t repeat the same on weekdays with the collections dipping. Fortunately, it picked up well on Friday and then another good gain on Saturday led to a solid second weekend. The film will likely play better on weekends than on weekdays.

The film has grossed Rs. 29 crore approx in Tamil Nadu in eleven days. It seemed like it could overtake Thangalaan by quite a margin after the first weekend, but now it seems like will barely cross it, with the final resting point for the film expected to be Rs. 37-40 crore approx. Nonetheless, that’s a big number for this film, with the previous best for the lead being just Rs. 11 crore.

Outside Tamil Nadu, Karnataka has fared well with Rs. 2 crore plus after the second weekend. The Telugu dubbed version released this weekend failed to do well with just over Rs. 1 crore first weekend.

