Thappad Box Office Collection Prediction Day 1: Taapsee Pannu starrer might beat Mulk but NOT Pink & Badla

Thappad Box Office Collection Prediction Day 1: Taapsee Pannu is all set to send shivers down the spine with Thappad but will it manage to draw the audience? Trade analyst Girish Johar spills the beans.

Thappad Box Office Collection Prediction Day 1: The slap is going to cause some waves at the box office but will it be loud enough? After she starred moved audiences with her monologue in Mulk, reunites with Anubhav Sinha to tell yet another compelling story with Thappad. The trailer was released a few weeks ago and left tongues wagging. As per the trailers, Taapsee portrays a woman who is standing up against her husband for slapping her. While the reviews are awaited, the box office predictions hint that Thappad will perform better than Mulk.

Trade analyst Girish Johar tells Pinkvilla that the movie has a good buzz surrounding it. However, given that it caters to a niche audience, the day 1 box office might not be as high as other women-centric movies like Chhapaak and Panga. Yet, it will manage to outdo Mulk on Day 1.

"Thappad is for a limited set of audiences. It has its set target people, a little upmarket niche audience. But with good word of mouth, it could start good," Johar says. He pegs Thappad to start off on Rs 2 crore to Rs 3 crore on its opening day at the box office. "Depending on the word of mouth and audience feedback, it could grow," he added.

While the prediction hints that Thappad will open higher than Mulk's Rs 1.68 crore Day 1 box office collection, Thappad might not record a box office collection higher than Taapsee's other releases like Pink and Badla. Pink collected Rs 4.32 crore on its first day at the box office. Whereas Badla opened to a box office collection of Rs 5.04 crore last year. Will Thappad manage to surprise everyone with its day 1 box office collection? We'll have to wait and watch.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: Anurag Kashyap at Thappad screening: Half our problems would be solved if Home Minister Amit Shah says 'sorry'

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More