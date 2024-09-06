The Greatest of All Time had an excellent start at the Indian box office, raking in Rs. 53-54 crore approx on its first day. This marks the third-highest first day ever for a Thalapathy Vijay starrer, behind Leo and Beast, and the fifth-highest for a Kollywood film. The film had a near-record start in Tamil Nadu and a strong debut in Karnataka and Kerala.

In Tamil Nadu, the film grossed Rs. 30-32 crore approx on Thursday, which is the fourth-highest first day for any film in the state. It stands behind three other Vijay films; Beast, Leo and Sarkar. In the new norms of shows starting from 9 AM, no other star film has crossed Rs. 25 crore in daily collections in Tamil Nadu. Whereas Vijay has not only crossed Rs. 25 crore but also Rs. 30 crore, twice, first with Leo last year and now with The GOAT. This shows the sort of domination Vijay holds at the Tamil Nadu box office.

Elsewhere, Karnataka recorded third highest opening day for a Tamil film just shy of Rs. 10 crore. Similarly, Kerala also had the third biggest start with Rs. 6.25 crore. The Hindi dubbed version of the film put in Rs. 2.25 crore approx, which is a decent start.

The disappointment came from the Telugu states where it collected just Rs. 3 crore approx, well short of Rs. 8 crore of Beast. Vijay made huge inroads into this territory with his recent films but here since the music and promos didn’t click, the start wasn’t up to the mark. Having said that, the Telugu states are a bonus market and the core Tamil markets of Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Bengaluru have all delivered for the film.

Advertisement

The territorial breakdown for the first-day box collections of The GOAT is as follows:

Area Gross Tamil Nadu Rs. 31.00 cr. Karnataka Rs. 9.75 cr. Kerala Rs. 6.25 cr. APTS Rs. 3.00 cr. Hindi Belt Rs. 3.50 cr. Total Rs. 53.50 cr.

ALSO READ: Gabbar Singh Box Office Collections: Pawan Kalyan starrer overtakes Ghilli for biggest first day for a re release in India