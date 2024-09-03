Pawan Kalyan starrer Gabbar Singh was re-released yesterday as a special fan event to celebrate the Telugu megastar’s birthday. The film grossed approximately Rs. 6.50 crore worldwide, including previews on Sunday night, making it the highest first-day gross for a re-released Telugu film. Gabbar Singh surpassed films like Businessman and Murari which grossed around Rs. 5 crore on their first day.

Breaking down the numbers, Gabbar Singh earned Rs. 5.75 crore in India and Rs. 75 lakhs from overseas markets. The India number is also an overall record, beating the Tamil film Ghilli, which grossed Rs. 4.70 crore on its first day earlier this year. While Ghilli went on to gross over Rs. 25 crore during its full run, such an extended performance is unlikely for Gabbar Singh since Telugu re-releases tend to be essentially one-day events with little collections after that.

Released in 2012, Gabbar Singh was the then-second-highest-grossing Telugu film of all time, earning Rs. 90 crore in India and Rs. 102 crore worldwide. With its recent re-release, the film's India earnings have inched closer to the Rs. 100 crore mark. While it’s unlikely that this re-release will push the total past that milestone, a future re-release might just help it cross the line.

The territorial breakdown for the box office collections of Gabbar Singh (re-release) is as follows:

Area Gross Nizam Rs. 2.50 cr. Andhra Pradesh Rs. 2.50 cr. Karnataka Rs. 0.50 cr. Rest of India Rs. 0.25 cr. INDIA Rs. 5.75 cr. OVERSEAS USD 90K

(Rs. 0.75 cr.) WORLDWIDE Rs. 6.50 cr.

