The GOAT (Greatest of All Time) is off to a phenomenal start at the Tamil box office today, with early estimates suggesting a Rs. 55 crore gross opening day at the Indian box office. This marks the third Thalapathy Vijay and the fifth Kollywood film to post a Rs. 50 crore plus first day in India.

In Tamil Nadu, the film has grossed over Rs. 30 crore, with final numbers expected to land between Rs. 32-35 crore. This places The GOAT alongside other Vijay’s bumper openers Sarkar, Beast, and Leo in the elite Rs. 30 crore-plus opening day club. It could take the first-day record as well, currently held by Beast (Rs. 35 crore), which will be known in the morning when the actuals start arriving.

The opening day has once again cemented the domination of Vijay at the Tamil Nadu box office, living up to the title of the GOAT. No other star has even cleared Rs. 25 crore in the new norm of shows starting from 9 AM — a feat Vijay accomplished last year with LEO and now, once again, with The GOAT. Since LEO was a film with IP padding of “Lokesh Cinematic Universe”, many felt the credit there was shared. However, in the case of The GOAT, there is no IP. The music (a big factor in initial value) hasn’t worked. It is just one man’s stardom driving the film and putting these numbers.

Advertisement

Elsewhere, the film scored a superb Rs. 9 crore plus first day in Karnataka. Kerala did well with Rs. 6 crore. Telugu states are the sore point as the opening here is way below other recent Vijay films. It is here the music being downer has probably hurt the film. That said, the Telugu states are a bonus market while the core Tamil markets of Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Bengaluru have all delivered.



ALSO READ: Bibi Rajni Box Office Collections: Marches on to be a HIT with an extraordinary trend