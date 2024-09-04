Bibi Rajni Box Office Collections: Marches on to be a HIT with an extraordinary trend

Punjabi film Bibi Rajni has emerged a HIT thanks to the outstanding trend it is demonstrating. It is the fourth HIT of this year for the Punjabi film industry after Jatt Nu Chudail Takri, Shinda Shinda No Papa and Jatt & Juliet 3. With the current trend, Bibi Rajni could very well achieve blockbuster status though that will depend on what happens in the next couple of weeks.

Bibi Rajni started low with Rs. 27 lakh nett first day in East Punjab. It then nearly doubled on Saturday hitting Rs. 51 lakh but it was Sunday when it truly showed signs of what was to come, clearing Rs. 1 crore mark. Monday saw an extraordinary hold, with collections higher than Saturday at Rs. 62 lakh, which it further consolidated with a growth yesterday. Looking at sales today, there will be another jump in the collection today, with them likely to go over Rs. 75 lakh.

The five-day collection in East Punjab is Rs. 3.20 crore nett (Rs. 3.75 crore gross), with another Rs. 40 lakh nett (Rs. 50 lakh gross) coming from the rest of India. The first week is on track to achieve Rs. 5.25 crore nett (Rs. 6.25 crore gross) in total across India.

It is also seeing a similar trend internationally, with uber-strong holds in Australia and the United Kingdom, with Tuesday collecting higher than Saturday in the former. The five days overseas collections stand at USD 650K (Rs. 5.50 crore), for a worldwide gross just shy of Rs. 10 crore.

This reminds of Chaar Sahibzade, which in 2014 followed a similar trajectory, where it started low but gained momentum on Sunday and then weekdays saw an increasing trend. That film went on to collect Rs. 18 crore nett in East Punjab off a Rs. 35 lakh first day, becoming the highest-grossing Punjabi film of all time. Just like Chaar Sahibzade, Bibi Rajni is also a film catering to devotional themes, drawing in audiences who might not typically visit cinemas. This makes it tough to predict where the film could head to, but it’s certainly exciting to watch unfold.

