Leo box office collection: Vijay led film shatters the record for the Highest first day for Kollywood in India

Tamil film Leo blasted off with a record-breaking opening day as it amassed an estimated Rs. 78 crore at the Indian box office yesterday. The Vijay starrer took the record for the highest opening day for a Kollywood film, previously held by 2.0, which grossed Rs. 70 crore on its first day. 2.0 had a significant contribution from the Hindi and Telugu dubbed versions, when considering just the original Tamil version, the previous best was another Vijay starrer, Beast, with Rs. 50 crores, which is now bettered by Leo with Rs. 63 crore approx.

In the home state of Tamil Nadu, the film grossed an estimated Rs. 35 crore on the first day, on par with the record holder Beast. The record call is a bit too close to call but the general buzz in trade is that Leo is higher and these numbers can rise when the actuals start arriving. Notably, these numbers have come from a 9 AM start and just 5 shows a day while in the past films normally start playing from 4 AM with many centres playing 7 shows a day. The film would have comfortably surpassed the Rs. 40 crore mark, maybe even get close to Rs. 45 crore with a release like that.

That said, there is a huge advance for the remainder of the weekend, so it doesn’t matter much in the long run. The advance for Friday-Sunday is par what films like Jailer, PS1, Vikram, etc had for their first day. The film shall comfortably cross the Rs. 100 crore mark in the state in just four days, with the weekend in the state expected to go as high as Rs. 110-120 crore.

Karnataka was the next best contributor with Rs. 14 crore approx the first day, which is the fourth highest ever in the state and the highest ever for a Tamil film. As reported previously, Kerala saw the first double-digit single day in its box office history with Rs. 12 crore, beating the previous record of Rs. 7.30 crore by KGF 2. The Telugu states had second best start for a Kollywood film with Rs. 12 crore first day. Here the film faced competition from a Telugu film, a solo release could have seen the record of 2.0 fall as well. The Hindi version of the film also posted fair numbers with East India seeing very good first-day numbers.

The territorial breakdown for first-day box office collections of Leo is as follows:

Tamil Nadu: Rs. 35 crore approx

AP/TS: Rs. 12 crore

Karnataka: Rs. 14 crore

Kerala: Rs. 12 crore

Rest of India: Rs. 5 crore

Total: Rs. 78 crore



ALSO READ: LEO Worldwide Opening Day Box Office Estimates: Vijay starrer destroys all records with Rs 140 crore start