Thudarum Kerala Box Office Day 12: Mohanlal starrer continues WINNING streak; grosses Rs 4.50 crore on 2nd Tuesday

Thudarum, starring Mohanlal in the lead role along with Shobhana and others, is creating havoc at the box office. The genre-twisting movie recently stormed the Rs 70 crore mark at the Kerala box office. Continuing its glorious run, the Tharun Moorthy-directed movie recorded another banger on its second Tuesday.

Bankrolled by Rejaputhra Visual Media, Thudarum is witnessing a dream run at the box office. The blockbuster movie has registered a solid occupancy on its Day 12, i.e. second Tuesday and raked in around Rs 4.50 crore gross in the home state.

The total cume of Thudarum has crossed the Rs 75 crore mark and now stands at Rs 76.30 crore gross in Kerala. The Mohanlal’s movie is now marching to emerge as the first-ever film to enter the Rs 100 crore mark at the Mollywood box office. It will be interesting to see whether Thudaram can achieve this historic feat.

Day-wise box office collections of Thudarum are as follows:

Day Gross Kerala collection 1 Rs 5.10 crore 2 Rs 7.00 crore 3 Rs 8.20 crore 4 Rs 6.85 crore 5 Rs 6.50 crore 6 Rs 6.30 crore 7 Rs 7.05 crore 8 Rs 5.65 crore 9 Rs 6.35 crore 10 Rs 7.50 crore 11 Rs 5.30 crore 12 Rs 4.50 crore (est.) Total Rs 76.30 crore

Thudarum is in cinemas now

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

