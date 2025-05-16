Thudarum Kerala Box Office Day 22: Mohanlal starrer family entertainer enters 4th weekend with a bang

Malayalam movie Thudarum, starring Superstar Mohanlal in the lead, continues to dominate the box office. After ruling for three weeks despite new releases, the movie has entered its fourth weekend. Continuing its glorious run, Thudarum smashed another Rs 2 crore on Day 22 (4th Friday) and took the total cume to a staggering figure of Rs 105.90 crore gross at the Kerala box office.

Backed by Rejaputhra Visual Media, the Tharun Moorthy starrer is expected to see a significant jump on Saturday and Sunday. The movie is not going to slow down anytime soon. It will keep luring the audience for at least two more weeks. However, the Mohanlal starrer will have to face new releases from May 23rd. It will be interesting to see how it performs against Tovino Thomas' upcoming movie Narivetta.

Day-wise box office collections of Thudarum are as follows:

Day Gross Kerala collection 1 Rs 5.10 crore 2 Rs 7.00 crore 3 Rs 8.20 crore 4 Rs 6.85 crore 5 Rs 6.50 crore 6 Rs 6.30 crore 7 Rs 7.05 crore 8 Rs 5.65 crore 9 Rs 6.35 crore 10 Rs 7.50 crore 11 Rs 5.30 crore 12 Rs 4.50 crore 13 Rs 4 crore 14 Rs 3.35 crore 15 Rs 3 crore 16 Rs 3.80 crore 17 Rs 4.80 crore 18 Rs 2.70 crore 19 Rs 2.30 crore 20 Rs 1.90 crore 21 Rs 1.75 crore 22 Rs 2 crore (est.) Total Rs 105.90 crore (est.)

