Thudarum Kerala Box Office Day 22: Mohanlal starrer family entertainer enters 4th weekend with a bang

Mohanlal and Shobhana starrer Thudarum entered the third weekend with a bang. The movie added around Rs 2 crore on 4th Friday in Kerala.

Mohit Dixit
Written by Mohit Dixit , Journalist
Published on May 16, 2025 | 11:01 PM IST | 4K
Mohanlal
Credits: Rejaputhra Visual Media

Malayalam movie Thudarum, starring Superstar Mohanlal in the lead, continues to dominate the box office. After ruling for three weeks despite new releases, the movie has entered its fourth weekend. Continuing its glorious run, Thudarum smashed another Rs 2 crore on Day 22 (4th Friday) and took the total cume to a staggering figure of Rs 105.90 crore gross at the Kerala box office.

Backed by Rejaputhra Visual Media, the Tharun Moorthy starrer is expected to see a significant jump on Saturday and Sunday. The movie is not going to slow down anytime soon. It will keep luring the audience for at least two more weeks. However, the Mohanlal starrer will have to face new releases from May 23rd. It will be interesting to see how it performs against Tovino Thomas' upcoming movie Narivetta

Day-wise box office collections of Thudarum are as follows:

Day Gross Kerala collection
1 Rs 5.10 crore
2 Rs 7.00 crore
3 Rs 8.20 crore 
4 Rs 6.85 crore 
5 Rs 6.50 crore 
6 Rs 6.30 crore 
7 Rs 7.05 crore
8 Rs 5.65 crore
9 Rs 6.35 crore
10 Rs 7.50 crore
11 Rs 5.30 crore 
12 Rs 4.50 crore
13 Rs 4 crore
14 Rs 3.35 crore
15 Rs 3 crore 
16 Rs 3.80 crore
17 Rs 4.80 crore 
18 Rs 2.70 crore 
19 Rs 2.30 crore 
20 Rs 1.90 crore 
21 Rs 1.75 crore 
22 Rs 2 crore (est.)
Total Rs 105.90 crore (est.)

Thudarum is in cinemas now

Thudarum is now playing in cinemas. You can book your tickets from the online ticket booking web portals or grab them from the counter itself. 

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates. 

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

About The Author
Mohit Dixit

With a master's degree in mass communication, Mohit finds his comfort in the world of cinema. Ha...

Latest Articles