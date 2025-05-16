Thudarum Kerala Box Office Day 22: Mohanlal starrer family entertainer enters 4th weekend with a bang
Mohanlal and Shobhana starrer Thudarum entered the third weekend with a bang. The movie added around Rs 2 crore on 4th Friday in Kerala.
Malayalam movie Thudarum, starring Superstar Mohanlal in the lead, continues to dominate the box office. After ruling for three weeks despite new releases, the movie has entered its fourth weekend. Continuing its glorious run, Thudarum smashed another Rs 2 crore on Day 22 (4th Friday) and took the total cume to a staggering figure of Rs 105.90 crore gross at the Kerala box office.
Backed by Rejaputhra Visual Media, the Tharun Moorthy starrer is expected to see a significant jump on Saturday and Sunday. The movie is not going to slow down anytime soon. It will keep luring the audience for at least two more weeks. However, the Mohanlal starrer will have to face new releases from May 23rd. It will be interesting to see how it performs against Tovino Thomas' upcoming movie Narivetta.
Day-wise box office collections of Thudarum are as follows:
|Day
|Gross Kerala collection
|1
|Rs 5.10 crore
|2
|Rs 7.00 crore
|3
|Rs 8.20 crore
|4
|Rs 6.85 crore
|5
|Rs 6.50 crore
|6
|Rs 6.30 crore
|7
|Rs 7.05 crore
|8
|Rs 5.65 crore
|9
|Rs 6.35 crore
|10
|Rs 7.50 crore
|11
|Rs 5.30 crore
|12
|Rs 4.50 crore
|13
|Rs 4 crore
|14
|Rs 3.35 crore
|15
|Rs 3 crore
|16
|Rs 3.80 crore
|17
|Rs 4.80 crore
|18
|Rs 2.70 crore
|19
|Rs 2.30 crore
|20
|Rs 1.90 crore
|21
|Rs 1.75 crore
|22
|Rs 2 crore (est.)
|Total
|Rs 105.90 crore (est.)
Thudarum is in cinemas now
Thudarum is now playing in cinemas. You can book your tickets from the online ticket booking web portals or grab them from the counter itself.
