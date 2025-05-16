Box Office: Can Final Destination Bloodlines continue strong run after release of Mission Impossible The Final Reckoning?

Final Destination: Bloodlines, the sixth installment in the long-running supernatural horror franchise, is off to a promising start at the Indian box office. After collecting Rs 5.35 crore on Thursday, including midnight previews, the movie is tracking for Rs 4.75 crore business today, and if it's able to achieve that, the title will have Rs 10 crore in its kitty before the weekend rolls in.

With this traction, the Kaitlyn Santa Juana-led film is well positioned to cross the Rs 20 crore mark in the coming weeks, given it maintains momentum following the arrival of Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning.

The Tom Cruise-led action spectacle, releasing on May 17 in India, is expected to dominate the box office due to its high-octane stunts, star power, and franchise legacy. Naturally, this raises the question of whether Final Destination: Bloodlines will be able to hold its ground amid such strong competition. The answer so far appears optimistic.

One major factor working in Bloodlines’ favor is its genre. While Mission: Impossible caters to action and thriller enthusiasts, Bloodlines serves horror fans, an audience that continues to grow steadily in India. The two films appeal to different viewer segments, which could help them coexist at the box office without significantly eating into each other’s revenue.

Moreover, Final Destination: Bloodlines has emerged as the best-reviewed film in the franchise’s history. Positive critical reception and strong word of mouth are driving its footfall, especially in multiplexes across major cities. Juana’s performance and the film’s blend of supernatural thrills and family-driven stakes have resonated with both longtime fans and newcomers.

Another factor aiding Bloodlines is the lack of any major Indian releases this weekend, giving it an open window to establish a solid base. Even with reduced screens post Mission: Impossible’s release, Bloodlines is expected to maintain a steady run through its first full week beginning Monday.

In conclusion, while the arrival of Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning will undoubtedly reduce Final Destination: Bloodlines’ visibility, the horror film is unlikely to be overshadowed entirely. Given its strong start, good reviews, and distinct audience appeal, Bloodlines should comfortably reach or even surpass the Rs 20 crore net mark in India during its full run, making it a sure success in the horror genre this year.

