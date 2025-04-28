Sneak peek into Mohanlal’s Rs 3.5 crore home in Kochi as he celebrates 37th anniversary with wife Suchitra

Mohanlal has been riding high on the success of his films lately, enjoying a glorious moment thanks to his recent superhit releases, L2: Empuraan and Thudarum. Now, the Mollywood star has shared a special wish for his wife Suchitra as they celebrate 37 years of togetherness.

Taking to his X account, Mohanlal posted a romantic picture with Suchitra from their luxurious Rs. 3.5 crore home in Kochi. In the heartwarming moment, the actor is seen giving his wife a sweet kiss on the cheek.

Sharing the picture, Mohanlal conveyed a heartfelt message for his wife, which read, “Happy Anniversary Dearest Suchi. Forever grateful for you, forever yours.”

For the unversed, Mohanlal and Suchitra tied the knot in 1988. The couple is blessed with two children, Pranav and Vismaya.

While the two looked incredibly cute and madly in love, the picture also caught attention for offering a glimpse into the actor’s primary residence in Kochi.

The muted aesthetics of the space, with its soft lighting and large photo frames on the walls, perfectly captured the warmth and charm of a home.

Besides his residence in Kochi, Mohanlal is also said to own properties in Chennai, Thiruvananthapuram, Ooty, Mahabalipuram, and even overseas in Arabian Ranches and Dubai.

Returning to Mohanlal’s latest work, his film Thudarum, released on April 25, marked his reunion with Manichitrathazhu co-star Shobana after almost 15 years. The Malayalam drama resonated emotionally with audiences, who embraced the film for multiple reasons.

In addition to this, Lalettan’s previous release L2: Empuran was also a massive hit at the box office. Directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, the film, a sequel to Lucifer, became a show-stopper across all cinema belts with its high dose of entertainment.

Furthermore, the senior actor’s exceptional performance and powerful on-screen presence created a sensation among audiences, who absolutely loved it.

