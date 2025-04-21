Top 10 Ajith Kumar Movies At Kerala Box Office: Good Bad Ugly secures 6th spot; can it surpass Thunivu?

Ajith Kumar’s latest release, Good Bad Ugly, is performing well at the box office. Directed by Adhik Ravichandran, the film has already emerged as the highest-grossing movie of Ajith Kumar’s career and has become his first film to cross the Rs 200 crore mark globally. Apart from Tamil Nadu, the movie has shown a promising trend in the neighbouring state of Kerala.

Advertisement

Backed by Mythri Movie Makers, Good Bad Ugly had a slow start in Kerala but gained strong momentum in the following days, recording an encouraging trend. Notably, the mass action drama grossed Rs 4.30 crore in the first 10 days of its theatrical run in Kerala. With this, the film has become Ajith Kumar’s sixth best-performing movie in the state.

Good Bad Ugly performed better than Ajith Kumar’s previous release, Vidaamuyarchi, which ended its run in Kerala with a gross of just Rs 3.30 crore. It also surpassed the lifetime box office collections of Veeram, Mankatha, and Valimai.

The movie is expected to continue attracting audiences in Kerala for a couple more weeks. It has a chance to surpass the final collections of Thunivu by the end of its theatrical run. It will be interesting to see how much more the film can earn from this point forward.

Top 10 Ajith Kumar Movies At Kerala Box Office Are As Follows :

Advertisement

1. Arrambam - Rs 5.8 crore

2. Vedalam - Rs 5.6 crore

3. Yennai Arindhaal - Rs 5.25 crore

4. Vivegam - Rs 5.2 crore

5. Thunivu - Rs 5 crore

6. Good Bad Ugly - Rs 4.3 crore*(10 Days)

7. Mankatha - Rs 4.1 crore

8. Veeram - Rs 3.25 crore

9. Vidaamuyarchi - Rs 3.3 crore

10. Valimai - Rs 3 crore

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Box Office: Jason Momoa's A Minecraft crosses USD 700 million mark globally in 19 days; can it enter USD 1 billion club?