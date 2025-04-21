Good Bad Ugly Worldwide Box Office Update: Ajith Kumar's movie grosses SOLID Rs 220 crore through 2nd Sunday

Tamil Superstar Ajith Kumar has once again proven why he’s one of Tamil cinema’s most bankable heroes. His latest action-packed entertainer Good Bad Ugly continues its stronghold at the box office, grossing an impressive Rs 220 crore worldwide by its second Sunday. Featuring Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Das, Priya Prakash Varrier, and Shine Tom Chacko in key roles, the film has struck gold with both critics and audiences.

Good Bad Ugly opened with a thunderous worldwide gross of Rs 51 crore on Day 1 and has maintained excellent momentum. In Tamil Nadu alone, the film has raked in a phenomenal Rs 135 crore so far. Even on its second Sunday, it added a solid Rs 7 crore from the state, proving that the drop in collections has been minimal. Outside Tamil Nadu, the movie has added Rs 85 crore from the rest of India and overseas markets combined.

Internationally, the Ajith-starrer is performing exceptionally well in key regions such as the USA, UK, Malaysia, Singapore, and the Middle East. The combination of high-octane action, stylish presentation, and Ajith’s massive fanbase is keeping the film strong at the global box office.

Looking ahead, this Friday brings a few new releases across industries. Tamil cinema sees the arrival of Vallamai, a romantic drama starring Kishen Das and Smruthi Venkat, while Malayalam star Mohanlal’s Thudarum also hits theatres. In Telugu, Sarangapani Jathakam starring Priyadarshi joins the race, along with the dubbed release of Malayalam blockbuster Alappuzha Gymkhana, which is being released as Gymkhana. However, none of these are expected to dent the ongoing performance of Good Bad Ugly—at least not before Friday.

With no major competition until the weekend, Ajith Kumar’s film still has ample room to boost its collections. If this trend continues, Good Bad Ugly could be eyeing the staggering Rs 250 crore milestone in the coming days. For now, it remains a rock-solid commercial success.

