Box Office: Jason Momoa's A Minecraft crosses USD 700 million mark globally in 19 days; can it enter USD 1 billion club?

Jason Momoa and Jack Black starrer A Minecraft Movie stormed past the USD 700 million mark at the global box office.
A Minecraft Movie is storming the box office these days. The movie recently entered the USD 300 million club at the US box office and has now grabbed another significant milestone on the global front. Based on Mojang Studios’ eponymous 2011 video game, the fantasy adventure comedy seems rock solid even in its third week.
A Minecraft storms past the USD 700 million mark; targets the USD 1 billion club
Directed by Jared Hess and co-written by Chris Bowman, Hubbel Palmer, and others, A Minecraft Movie stormed past the USD 700 million mark in just 19 days of its theatrical run at the global box office. The movie grossed over USD 59 million in its 3rd weekend in the international markets, taking the total overseas cume to USD 376.2 million over 74 markets.
In addition to its phenomenal overseas performance, the movie earned over USD 344.6 million from the domestic markets alone, bringing its worldwide cume to USD 720.8 million by the end of its third weekend.
The Jason Momoa and Jack Black starrer fantasy adventure comedy is now racing towards the USD 900 million mark. Looking at its solid trends, the movie has the potential of even hitting over the USD 1 billion mark by the end of its theatrical run, depending on its hold post Easter against the new releases.
Mounted on a budget of USD 150 million, A Minecraft Movie turned out to be a big success at the box office. The makers are now spinning it into a franchise as its sequel is already in development.
