US Box Office: Anora shows no signs of slowing post-Oscars, gains big on discount Tuesday, nears USD 19M

Sean Baker’s Anora experienced a major surge on Tuesday Discount Day at the US box office, grossing USD 334K. The indie hit grew by 53.3% from the previous Tuesday, following an expansion of 1,130 theaters last Friday after winning an Academy Award for Best Picture on March 2.

Now playing in 1,938 theaters, Anora remains a strong performer even as it becomes available on digital platforms. Additionally, it has been announced that the film will begin streaming at no extra cost on Hulu starting March 17.

With a total domestic cume of USD 18.9 million after 145 days in theaters, Anora continues to hold well despite its extended run.

The film, for those unversed, is a comedy-drama written, produced, and edited by Baker himself. He scored an Oscar in all these categories at this year’s ceremony. The film stars Mikey Madison as the titular character, an NYC-based stripper who unexpectedly marries the wealthy son of a Russian oligarch, played by Mark Eydelshteyn. The supporting cast includes Yura Borisov, Karren Karagulian, Vache Tovmasyan, Darya Ekamasova, and Aleksei Serebryakov.

The film premiered at the 77th Cannes Film Festival on May 21, 2024, where it received tremendous critical acclaim and won the prestigious Palme d’Or. It was released theatrically on October 18, 2024, by Neon and went on to gross more than USD 50 million worldwide, with its run still ongoing. The financial achievement is impressive given the film had a production budget of only USD 6 million.

Anora remained widely recognized during the 2025 awards season. It was named one of the top ten films of last year by both the National Board of Review and the American Film Institute. The movie took home Best Actress for Madison at both the 97th Academy Awards and the 78th British Academy Film and Television Awards (BAFTA), as well as Best Casting for Baker and Samantha Quan at the latter ceremony.

With its strong box office run and critical success, Anora continues to make waves, and its upcoming streaming debut on Hulu is likely to introduce it to an even wider audience, including Indian movie buffs who were robbed of a theatrical experience. JioHotstar houses Hulu in India for those interested. The platform allows you to set an early reminder for the film’s premiere. Do check the feature out if planning to watch it!