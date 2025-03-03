Oscars 2025: Anora’s Best Picture Win Creates History As Only 2nd Film After Parasite With THIS Achievement

Anora swept the 97th Academy Awards with five major wins, including Best Picture, Best Director, and Leading Actress (Mickey Madison). The indie rom-com became the second film after the 2019 Parasite to win both the Palme d'Or at Cannes and Best Picture at the Oscars.

Anora is the eighth feature created by director Sean Baker, a beloved figure in the indie film scene known for creating comedies like Tangerine and Red Rocket.

Before Anora, his 2017 The Florida Project had caught Oscar's attention and received a Best Supporting Actor nod for Willem Dafoe's performance. Baker won Best Picture, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay, and Best Film Editing at the 2025 Oscars.

This historic win made him the third director in history to have won an award for editing and the first to have won as a solo editor. Anora revolves around a young escort from Brooklyn named Ani, who meets and impulsively marries the son of a Russian oligarch.

"Once the news reaches Russia, her fairy tale is threatened as his parents set out for New York to get the marriage annulled," says the official synopsis.

Madison winning the Leading Actress Oscar for her performance was the biggest surprise of the night since Demi Moore was deemed a frontrunner in that race. The Ghost actress took home a Golden Globe, SAG, and Critics Choice award for her performance in The Substance.

However, Madison's surprise win at the BAFTAs did give her edge in the Oscars competition. After her win, enraged netizens started trending "robbed" for Moore on social media platforms. "I'm sadder for Demi Moore not winning best actress than I should be. Screw you Academy," one X user wrote. "Best actor never goes young, but actress is always the young up & coming girl."

Another user quipped that Moore losing Best Actress Oscar to Madison was basically the plot for The Substance.