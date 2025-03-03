Oscars 2025: Anora Director Sean Baker Breaks THIS Big Record with Historic Academy Award Wins; Find Out Here

Sean Baker has achieved a new record for the Academy Awards, joining the list as the first-ever individual to secure four Oscars for the same year in one movie.

Baker won the two major trophies for Best Director and Best Picture. His other triumphs also include Best Original Screenplay and Best Film Editing. This puts him in exclusive company—tying Walt Disney's 1953 record of four Oscars won on a single evening as per Variety.

Disney's awards, however, were for four separate films, so Baker's accomplishment is one of a kind. Meanwhile, Best Picture winner, Anora reportedly earned 41 million USD on a small budget of 6 million USD.

In his Best Director speech, Baker thanked the Academy for honoring an indie film, speaking to the power of the cinematic experience. "We’re all here tonight and watching this broadcast because we love movies. Where did we fall in love with the movies? At the movie theater," Baker said.

He added, "Watching a film in the theater with an audience is an experience. In a time in which the world can feel very divided, this is more important than ever. It’s a communal experience you simply don’t get at home. Right now, the theatergoing experience is under threat. Movie theaters, especially independently owned theaters, are struggling. It’s up to us to support them."

Baker also credited Quentin Tarantino—who presented him with the award—for hiring Mikey Madison to star in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, prompting him to cast her in Anora.

Advertisement

For those unversed, Anora tracks the story of a stripper, Ani (Madison), and her whirlwind romance with a Russian heir. While accepting the award for Best Picture, Baker highlighted the importance of independent filmmaking. He said, "If you’re trying to make independent films, please keep doing it. We need more. This is proof."

Sean Baker's four-Oscar sweep comes close to Bong Joon Ho's Parasite (2020) wins including Best Picture, and Best Director. Meanwhile, Anora is available for rent or to purchase on Apple TV and Amazon Prime Video.