Post the success of Batla House, John Abraham, and Nikkhil Advani are reuniting on Vedaa, which is all set for its arrival on Independence Day. The film features Sharvari as the female lead with Abhishek Banerjee as the antagonist and is touted to be an action thriller against the backdrop of the socio-political system of India. The film has been certified U/A by the Central Board of Film Certification with an approved run time of 2 hours and 31 minutes (151 minutes).

The John Abraham and Sharvari film is seeing an all-India release with Zee Studios as the distributor and the studio has done a good job with showcasing, as Vedaa will release on about 2000 screens across the country. Zee Studios has fetched fair showcasing in the multiplexes and also managed to get single screens for the film all across the country. The advance bookings for Vedaa opened on Saturday and the response has not been very encouraging.

As on Wednesday at 1 PM, Vedaa has sold approximately 11,000 tickets in the top 3 national chains – PVRInox and Cinepolis – for the opening day alone. The film is headed towards a final pre-sale in the range of 22,000 tickets. The bookings for Vedaa are better in the non-national chains and single screens that the national chains, but that’s not saying much as the overall picture is on the lower side.

Taking into account the advance bookings, Vedaa is looking at a start in the vicinity of Rs 5.00 to 6.00 crore in India, though a lot would depend on how the walk-in audience reacts on the Independence Day holiday. There will be a spillover of Stree 2, which could buy the tickets of Vedaa, as the counter showcasing is done well.

The first day of Vedaa will heavily rely on the spot bookings, and it’s then on the reports to do the talking. If the film gets a positive word of mouth from the audience, it could stay stable at a number similar to the opening day through the 5-day holiday period and then aim at posing a respectable total in the range of Rs 65 crore. However, a start in the North of Rs 5 crore is a must for the film to have a chance of hitting a respectable number, as there is an open window for 4 weeks to make up for the loss of numbers in the opening day.

The eyes are now on Nikkhil Advani to deliver on the content front, and then hope for the mood of the audience to shift towards Vedaa as the time passes by. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

