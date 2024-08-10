Things are heating up in the exhibition sector as the war for screen count and showcasing has begun for Stree 2, Khel Khel Mein, and Vedaa. Without much of ado, the first choice of exhibitors all across the board is the Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao-led horror comedy, Stree 2, but the fight is getting intense for the second and third spot. For those unaware, the All India distributor of Stree 2 is Pen Marudhar in association with PVR Pictures, Vedaa is being released by Zee Studios and Khel Khel Mein has got Panorama Studios on board.

Given the tremendous response to the trailer and songs, Stree 2 is leading the showcasing battle by a margin, and the advance booking too is off to a flying start. As per early trends, the film is fetching as high as 10 shows in the 4-screen multiplexes, and 8 shows in the 3-screen properties. Of course, there would be dynamic showcasing over the weekend, with a chance to go higher or lower based on demand from the audience.

The second spot is a tight battle between Khel Khel Mein and Vedaa, with both the films battling to get a 60 percent ratio on the remaining 10-shows in four-screen multiplex. While Zee Studios has demanded 6 of the 10 shows in multiplexes for Vedaa, Panorama Studios is also fighting it out to secure a lead in showcasing. It’s going to be a fight to the finish for the two feature films, as both the distributors will keep their fight on till Wednesday night, and then await for the reports to do the magic with dynamic showcasing over the weekend.

The showcasing at the moment suggests shows division in the ratio of 50 percent for Stree, and the remaining 50 being split for Khel Khel Mein and Vedaa, depending on the muscle power of the distribution. Counter showcasing is going to play a key role for both Khel Khel Mein and Vedaa, as both the feature films would want to keep their shows as close as possible to Stree 2, to get the overflow audience on board. There’s also some Pan India release called Double iSmart Shankar, which could get one show in a 3 and 4-screen property for a day, but is sure to be replaced in no time.

As for single screens, again the initial showcasing trends indicate a win for Stree 2 by a margin followed by Vedaa and then Khel Khel Mein and this also makes sense over here given the fact that Khel Khel Mein is more of an urban comedy, as compared to Vedaa, which has an upper hand in mass belts due to the action factor. It’s going to get all interesting in the times to come. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for exclusive behind-the-scene-details.

