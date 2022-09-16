Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu first day box office collections; Highest opening day ever for Silambarasan

Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu is off to a very good start at the box office, with Rs. 9 crores plus first-day collections in India. The opening day numbers are career best for Silambarasan TR, edging past his previous best of Rs. 8.60 crores by his last year's release Maanaadu.

In Tamil Nadu, the film opened to Rs. 8.25 crores approx, around 5 per cent higher than Rs. 7.90 crores of Maanaadu. Most of these gains over Maanaadu came in the bigger centres like Chennai, Coimbatore, Madurai and Trichy while in the smaller centres both films were quite similar. The first-day collections in Tamil Nadu are the seventh highest of the year, just behind Don and ahead of films like Viruman, Thiruchitrambalam and Etharkum Thunindhavan.