Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu first day box office collections; Highest opening day ever for Silambarasan
Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu is off to a very good start at the box office, with Rs. 9 crores plus first-day collections in India. The opening day numbers are career best for Silambarasan TR, edging past his previous best of Rs. 8.60 crores by his last year's release Maanaadu.
In Tamil Nadu, the film opened to Rs. 8.25 crores approx, around 5 per cent higher than Rs. 7.90 crores of Maanaadu. Most of these gains over Maanaadu came in the bigger centres like Chennai, Coimbatore, Madurai and Trichy while in the smaller centres both films were quite similar. The first-day collections in Tamil Nadu are the seventh highest of the year, just behind Don and ahead of films like Viruman, Thiruchitrambalam and Etharkum Thunindhavan.
Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu is another Tamil film to take a good start at the box office in the last month after a slow period in July and early August. Viruman and Cobra couldn’t capitalise on the start, failed by their reception while Thiruchitrambalam has done very well. The initial reception of VTK seems acceptable and holds today are looking quite good as well. Maanaadu went on to gross Rs. 50 crores plus in Tamil Nadu last year and that will be the target for VTK as well.
The territorial breakdown for the opening day box office collections of Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu is as follows:
Tamil Nadu - Rs. 8.25 crores
Karnataka - Rs. 50 lakhs
Kerala - Rs. 15 lakhs
Rest of India - Rs. 20 lakhs
Total - Rs. 9.10 crores
