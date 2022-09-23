Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu box office collections: Biz drops on weekdays for an Average first week

Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu could not sustain after a good opening weekend at the box office, as it saw collections dropping to low levels on the weekdays. The Silambarasan TR starrer collected Rs. 37 crores approx in its extended first week as compared to Rs. 40 crores of Maanaadu, despite opening higher and then having Telugu dubbed version adding to collections from Sunday, even though they were hardly over a crore. This was seen coming by how the film had limited growth on weekend and had in fact collections dropping on Sunday.

The box office collections of Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu at the Indian box office are as follows: