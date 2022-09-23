Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu box office collections: Biz drops on weekdays for an Average first week
Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu could not sustain after a good opening weekend at the box office, as it saw collections dropping to low levels on the weekdays, grossing Rs. 37 crores in its first week.
Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu could not sustain after a good opening weekend at the box office, as it saw collections dropping to low levels on the weekdays. The Silambarasan TR starrer collected Rs. 37 crores approx in its extended first week as compared to Rs. 40 crores of Maanaadu, despite opening higher and then having Telugu dubbed version adding to collections from Sunday, even though they were hardly over a crore. This was seen coming by how the film had limited growth on weekend and had in fact collections dropping on Sunday.
The box office collections of Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu at the Indian box office are as follows:
Thursday - Rs. 9.10 crores
Friday - Rs. 5.15 crores
Saturday - Rs. 7.25 crores
Sunday - Rs. 7.50 crores
Monday - Rs. 2.50 crores
Tuesday - Rs. 2 crores
Wednesday - Rs. 1.90 crores
Thursday - Rs. 1.60 crores
Total - Rs. 37 crores
The film has collected Rs. 31 crores approx in Tamil Nadu so far. There is no major competition this week so should see some collections coming over the weekend. Next week will have Ponniyin Selvan I releasing and that will mark the end of the box office run for the film, probably under Rs. 40 crores in the state. Now this isn't a bad number but expectations were higher after Maanaadu and how the film opened.
The territorial breakdown for the box office collections of Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu is as follows:
Tamil Nadu - Rs. 31.50 crores
Karnataka - Rs. 2.75 crores
AP/TS - Rs. 1.50 crores
Kerala - Rs. 90 lakhs
Rest of India - Rs. 35 lakhs
Total - Rs. 37 crores
