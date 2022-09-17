Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu box office collections: Silambarasan TR starrer has a good hold on second day

by Jatinder Singh   |  Updated on Sep 17, 2022
Silambarasan in Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu (image courtesy of Red Giant)

Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu held well on its second day at the box office, collecting Rs. 5-5.25 crores, taking its two-day running total to Rs. 14.25 crores approx. The drop from opening day was 45 per cent, which is a normal drop for a Thursday opener. The two days collections and trending for the film are similar to that of Silambarasan TR’s previous release Maanaadu. Maanaadu went on to record big jumps in collections on Saturday and Sunday, Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu will be hoping to replicate that as well.

The Telugu dubbed version of the film titled Life of Muthu will be released today, so that will be adding to the collections as well. The four-day extended first weekend of the film is expected to reach around Rs. 31-32 crores approx.

The box office collections of Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu at the Indian box office are as follows:

Thursday - Rs. 9.10 crores
Friday - Rs. 5.15 crores

Total - Rs. 14.25 crores

In Tamil Nadu, the film collected Rs. 4.50 crores approx yesterday, taking its total to Rs. 12.75 crores. The drops were pretty much similar across the board around 55 per cent, though Chennai city held slightly better than the rest of the state with a drop slightly above 50 per cent. The collections outside Tamil Nadu are limited, with Karnataka being the best of the lot at a little under a crore.

The territorial breakdown for the box office collections of Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu is as follows:

Tamil Nadu - Rs. 12.75 crores
Karnataka - Rs. 95 lakhs
Kerala - Rs. 25 lakhs
Rest of India - Rs. 30 lakhs

Total - Rs. 14.25 crores
 

