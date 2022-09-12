Thiruchitrambalam box office collections; Dhanush starrer nears Rs. 100 crores worldwide

The box office collections of Thiruchitrambalam at the Indian box office are as follows:

Thiruchitramabalam continues to collect at the box office, posting another Rs. 2 crores approx in its fourth weekend, for a running total of Rs. 73.75 crores. The film has earned another $3.25 million (Rs. 25.75 crores) internationally for a global total of Rs. 99.50 crores. It stands just a few lakhs away from Rs. 100 crores worldwide, which shall be crossed tomorrow and that will be a first for Dhanush. Earlier last week, the film became the highest grosser ever for the actor beating Raanjhaana.

Week One - Rs. 47.65 crores (8 days)

Week Two - Rs. 16.80 crores

Week Three - Rs. 7.30 crores

4th Friday - Rs. 35 lakhs

4th Saturday - Rs. 80 lakhs

4th Sunday - Rs. 85 lakhs

Total - Rs. 73.75 crores

The film has collected Rs. 63.40 crores approx in Tamil Nadu so far, with Rs. 1.80 crores coming this weekend. The film was collecting more than last week release Cobra in the state over the weekend and could soon start collecting more than this week release Captain, as it went from being 30 per cent of the new release on Friday to almost 70 per cent on Sunday. A final

The film has also done well in Karnataka collecting Rs. 5.35 crores, which is the highest for Dhanush.

The territorial breakdown for the box office collections of Thiruchitrambalam in India is as follows:

Tamil Nadu - Rs. 63.40 crores

AP/TS - Rs. 3 crores

Karnataka - Rs. 5.35 crores

Kerala - Rs. 1.25 crores

Rest of India - Rs. 0.75 crores

Total - Rs. 73.75 crores

