Thiruchitrambalam box office collections; Dhanush starrer nears Rs. 100 crores worldwide
Thiruchitramabalam continues to collect at the box office, posting another Rs. 2 crores approx in its fourth weekend in India. It stands a few lakhs away from Rs. 100 crores worldwide.
Thiruchitramabalam continues to collect at the box office, posting another Rs. 2 crores approx in its fourth weekend, for a running total of Rs. 73.75 crores. The film has earned another $3.25 million (Rs. 25.75 crores) internationally for a global total of Rs. 99.50 crores. It stands just a few lakhs away from Rs. 100 crores worldwide, which shall be crossed tomorrow and that will be a first for Dhanush. Earlier last week, the film became the highest grosser ever for the actor beating Raanjhaana.
The box office collections of Thiruchitrambalam at the Indian box office are as follows:
Week One - Rs. 47.65 crores (8 days)
Week Two - Rs. 16.80 crores
Week Three - Rs. 7.30 crores
4th Friday - Rs. 35 lakhs
4th Saturday - Rs. 80 lakhs
4th Sunday - Rs. 85 lakhs
Total - Rs. 73.75 crores
The film has collected Rs. 63.40 crores approx in Tamil Nadu so far, with Rs. 1.80 crores coming this weekend. The film was collecting more than last week release Cobra in the state over the weekend and could soon start collecting more than this week release Captain, as it went from being 30 per cent of the new release on Friday to almost 70 per cent on Sunday. A final
The film has also done well in Karnataka collecting Rs. 5.35 crores, which is the highest for Dhanush.
The territorial breakdown for the box office collections of Thiruchitrambalam in India is as follows:
Tamil Nadu - Rs. 63.40 crores
AP/TS - Rs. 3 crores
Karnataka - Rs. 5.35 crores
Kerala - Rs. 1.25 crores
Rest of India - Rs. 0.75 crores
Total - Rs. 73.75 crores
