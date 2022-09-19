Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu box office collections: Silambarasan TR starrer has a Good First weekend

Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu scored a good extended first weekend of Rs. 29 crores approx but with a below-par trajectory over Saturday and Sunday. The film opened very well on Thursday and the hold on Friday was quite good , even Saturday growth was sort of acceptable but Sunday couldn’t go that extra mile, remaining flat from Saturday in Tamil Nadu as the bigger centres that are driving the film had minor drops.

Thursday - Rs. 9.10 crores

Friday - Rs. 5.15 crores

Saturday - Rs. 7.25 crores

Sunday - Rs. 7.75 crores

Total - Rs. 29.25 crores

The previous release of Silambarasan TR, Maanaadu started on the same levels as Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu but that film recorded massive growth on its Saturday and Sunday, which was absent here. Maanaadu collected Rs. 28 crores in its four-days weekend in Tamil Nadu from Rs. 7.90 crores first day while VTK could reach only Rs. 25 crores off Rs. 8.25 crores first day. The Rs. 50 crores plus final number of Maanaadu is out of reach of VTK, in fact, it may struggle to reach even Rs. 40 crores if it doesn’t stabilise on weekdays. If what happened on weekend is to go by, that will be really hard.

There was a Telugu dubbed version of the film titled Life of Muthu, which was slated to release on Saturday but had release issues that day, with shows only starting in the evening. Yesterday was better with full-day showcasing, though collections remained limited at only Rs. 70 lakhs.

The territorial breakdown for the box office collections of Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu is as follows:

Tamil Nadu - Rs. 25 crores

Karnataka - Rs. 2.10 crores

AP/TS - Rs. 1.25 crores

Kerala - Rs. 55 lakhs

Rest of India - Rs. 35 lakhs

Total - Rs. 29.25 crores



