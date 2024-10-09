The TJ Gnanvel-directed Vettaiyan is among the most awaited feature films of 2024 as it marks the reunion of Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth after Hum (1991). The film is all set for a global release tomorrow and also features Fahadh Faasil and Rana Daggubati in key roles. Vettaiyan has been certified U/A by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) with an approved run time of 2 hours and 45 mins.

The advance bookings of this Rajinikanth starrer opened on Sunday to a very good response, and the action drama is eyeing at a global pre-sale of Rs 60 crore for the opening weekend. Talking about the first day business, Vettaiyan is looking at a start in the range of Rs 40 to 45 crore in India, with another Rs 30 to 35 crore expected to come in from the international markets. The worldwide first-day business is predicted to be in the range of Rs 70.00 crore to Rs 80.00 crore.

Leading from the front will be Tamil Nadu, the pre-sales indicate a business in the North of Rs 20 crore, followed by Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh + Telangana with collections of Rs 6 crore each. Kerala is looking at a business in the vicinity of Rs 4.00 to 5.00 crore, with North India scoring another Rs 2.00 crore. Vettaiyan will be the second biggest opener of the year in Tamil Nadu, after the Thalapathy Vijay-led The GOAT, and this is happening despite the limitations of genre, as the film looks more in the drama space.

Advertisement

These are very good numbers, more so for a film which looks in the dramatic space with some action and yet again emphasizes on the kind of hold Rajinikanth has in the cinema going audience. For a superstar to draw crowd on the big screen at the age of 73 is an incredible achievement, and his longevity as a superstar is sure to find a place in the history books. While Jailer was a frontloaded opener, going ahead to create history, Vettaiyan has a shot of showing a good trend based on audience word of mouth.

Next up for Rajinikanth is the Lokesh Kanagaraj-directed Coolie, which is poised to rewrite history at the box office. From 1975 to 2024, the ability of Rajinikanth to bring in the audience to the cinema halls to celebrate his aura and films remains constant. He completes 50 years in the film industry in 2025, and what better than a Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial to celebrate the same. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: YRF sets up the biggest theatrical line up for an Indian Studio; Ready to roll with 9 films