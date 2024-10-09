Vettaiyan in Telugu: Makers of Rajinikanth, Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil starrer release statement on changing the title

Superstar Rajinikanth starrer Vettaiyan is all set to release in theaters on October 10, 2024. The film releasing in multiple languages had opted for a Tamil title with a tagline in all languages, including Telugu.

Now, the makers have clarified why they decided to give the film’s Telugu-dubbed version a Tamil name through a press note. In the note, the production company, Lyca Productions stated, “Initially, we have decided to title the Telugu dubbed version of VETTAIYAN in Telugu language i.e., VETAGADU, and have requested for the registration of the same title.”

“Due to the unavailability of the title and to also capture the core meaning of the film suitably, we were impelled to adopt the uniform title VETTAIYAN The Hunter for all dubbed versions,” the makers further added. The makers also expressed their gratitude towards the audience for the film’s success and requested to keep on cooperating with them as the movie is set to release.

Check out the press note by the makers of Rajinikanth’s Vettaiyan: