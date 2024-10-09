Over the years, Yash Raj Films have maintained their legacy by creating some of the biggest spectacles of Indian Cinema. While YRF saw a year of lull in the Covid-phase, the banner has -re-strategized on the content plans and are ready to serve the audience with 9 feature films in the coming 3 years, making it the biggest line up for an Indian Studio. According to sources close to the development, Aditya Chopra has locked 9 feature films with some of the biggest superstars of Indian Cinema, and the content will start to roll on the big screen from 2025.

According to sources close to the development, the entire slate of YRF has been designed keeping the sensibilities of the post-covid audience in mind. “YRF has decided to mount tentpole spectacles for the big screen, and are balancing their line-up with a romantic saga and a comic caper. The idea is to curate content in the commercial space in their area of expertise,” revealed a source close to the development, adding further that Aditya Chopra is committed to spearhead the movement of cinema for big screen.

The YRF slate opens with the biggest feature film of 2025, War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan, NTR Jr, Kiara Advani and Anil Kapoor. The Ayan Mukerji directorial arrives during the Independence Day 2025 weekend, and is expected to be the biggest grosser of the year. This will be followed by Alpha starring Alia Bhatt, Sharvari, Bobby Deol, and Anil Kapoor on Christmas. The Shiv Rawail directorial is also a part of the YRF Spy Universe and will feature Hrithik Roshan in an extended cameo.

2025 will also see the release of the yet-untitled Mohit Suri-directed romantic film marking the big screen debut of Ahan Pandey, though the date is yet undecided. While War 2 and Alpha are presently on floors, Mohit Suri’s next begins in the second half of October. YRF will shift its gear by taking 3 franchise films on floors in 2025 and 2026 – While the Rani Mukerji led Mardaani 3 begins around March 2025, Shah Rukh Khan returns to the marque as Pathaan in Pathaan 2 by the end of 2025/early 2026 for a 2027 release.

The script of Pathaan 2 is locked by Shridhar Raghavan and is said to be bigger than ever before, as YRF is looking to project Pathaan in a newer, and more intense light with P2, and set up the intercharacter dynamics of their spy universe in the film with SRK in lead. The studio is also rebooting the Dhoom franchise, and the first draft is locked by Aditya Chopra and Vijay Krishna Acharya (writer). The makers have rebooted the franchise and have locked Ranbir Kapoor to play the lead role. Buzz is, Dhoom 4 will mark the beginning of a new franchise for YRF, and the casting for the parts of cops – Jai and Ali – will begin by mid-2025, to go on floors by end of next year for 2027 release. That’s not all, a director too will be locked by next year, but it is going to be a completely new take on the franchise with a fresh star cast and a new director.

Ali Abbas Zafar is working on a commercial action drama for YRF, and that film too is expected to go in the casting stage soon, to go on floors by 2025-end / early 2026. The most awaited Tiger v/s Pathaan is also on YRF’s slate, as the core script is locked by Shridhar Raghavan and the production house is waiting to get dates from two superstars – Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan. “The idea is to have everything in place, and take it on floors as soon as SRK and Salman allot their shoot dates for the biggest big screen face-off of all time,” the source concluded. YRF is also developing a standalone comic caper, which is presently in the writing stage, and will proceed towards casting by the end of this year.

The coming 3 years could see YRF work with stars like Hrithik Roshan, NTR Jr, Kiara Advani, Alia Bhatt, Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor, and Salman Khan among others. It’s indeed the biggest line-up for an Indian Film Studio. A glimpse at the line-up speaks volumes about the intent of YRF to curate content for providing big-screen larger than life entertainment to the cinema-going audience.

Here's a look at YRF's 9-film line up

War 2 (Independence Day 2025)

Alpha (Christmas Day 2025)

Mohit Suri's next (2025)

Mardaani 3 (2026)

Pathaan 2 (2027)

Dhoom 4 (2027/2028)

Ali Abbas Zafar's next (2027)

Tiger vs Pathaan (TBD)

Yet Untitled Comedy Film (TBD)

