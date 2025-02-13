Vidaamuyarchi Day 8 Tamil Nadu Box Office: Ajith Kumar's movie slumps further; collects just Rs 2.25 crore on 2nd Thursday

Vidaamuyarchi, starring Ajith Kumar in the lead role and directed by Magizh Thirumeni, wrapped its extended first week on an underwhelming note. The action thriller, co-starring Trisha Krishnan, Regina Cassandra and Arjun Sarja, recorded another drop on 2nd Thursday.

Vidaamuyarchi slumps further; grosses Rs 2.25 crore on Day 8

After packing a solid punch of Rs 25.50 crore on its opening day, Vidaamuyarchi slowed down at the box office. Though the weekend total was a decent Rs 61 crore in Tamil Nadu, its drop on the weekdays is concerning.

The movie could add another Rs 9.75 crore to the tally from its first Monday to Wednesday, post the extended weekend of four days. As per estimates, Vidaamuyarchi raked over Rs 2.25 crore on Day 8, taking its total cume to Rs 73 crore gross at the Kollywood box office.

The movie will storm past the Rs 75 crore mark tomorrow and then it will begin its journey towards its end. Looking at its downward trajectory, the Ajith Kumar movie is set to be wrapped under Rs 100 crore in Tamil Nadu. Its global cume could be around Rs 150 crore gross, by the end of its theatrical run.

Day-wise box office collections of Vidaamuyarchi are as follows:

Day Gross Tamil Nadu 1 Rs 25.50 crore 2 Rs 10 crore 3 Rs 13 crore 4 Rs 12.50 crore 5 Rs 3.50 crore 6 Rs 3.75 crore 7 Rs 2.50 crore 8 Rs 2.25 crore (est.) Total Rs 73 crore

