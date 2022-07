The Warriorr first weekend box office collection: Ram Pothineni action film has a Poor opening

The box office is going through a slump in the last few weeks but for Tollywood, it has been a disastrous year from the beginning. The lucrative Sankranti was left underutilised due to the CoVID threat moving the films ahead and the first quarter remained lul due to ticket prices issue in Andhra Pradesh. There was some respite provided by RRR in March and April but after that going slowed again with Acharya ending up being a huge disaster and SVP being a mixed bag. Things don’t look to improve for the remainder of the year either with a largely uninteresting release slate. Though to be fair, the second half of the year isn’t that strong for Tollywood in normal times either. The wait is now for next year Sankranti, that is when the flow of biggies starts.