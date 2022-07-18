The Warriorr first weekend box office collection: Ram Pothineni action film has a Poor opening

The box office woes for the Telugu film industry continue as The Warriorr opened to poor collections. The Ram Pothineni -led actioner managed to collect a paltry Rs. 25 crores in its four-day extended weekend at the Indian box office. The film had a poor start on Thursday and with audience reception being mixed to negative, there was simply no chance for the film as collections remained dismal during the weekend. The film earned just Rs. 12 crores share in its first four days and is expected to leave a big hole in the pockets of distributors, with investments of Rs. 35 crores to release the film.

The box office collections of The Warriorr at the Indian box office are as follows:

Thursday - Rs. 9.25 crores

Friday - Rs. 5 crores

Saturday - Rs. 5 crores

Sunday - Rs. 5.75 crores

Total - Rs. 25 crores

The box office is going through a slump in the last few weeks but for Tollywood, it has been a disastrous year from the beginning. The lucrative Sankranti was left underutilised due to the CoVID threat moving the films ahead and the first quarter remained lul due to ticket prices issue in Andhra Pradesh. There was some respite provided by RRR in March and April but after that going slowed again with Acharya ending up being a huge disaster and SVP being a mixed bag. Things don’t look to improve for the remainder of the year either with a largely uninteresting release slate. Though to be fair, the second half of the year isn’t that strong for Tollywood in normal times either. The wait is now for next year Sankranti, that is when the flow of biggies starts.

The territorial breakdown for the box office collections of The Warriorr is as follows:

Nizam - Rs. 7.60 crores (Rs. 3.80 crores share)

Ceeded - Rs. 9.60 crores (Rs. 6.10 crores share)

Andhra - Rs. 4 crores (Rs. 2.30 crores share)

AP/TS - Rs. 21.20 crores (Rs. 12.20 crores share)

Karnataka - Rs. 1.70 crores (Rs. 70 lakhs share)

Tamil Nadu - Rs. 1.80 crore (Rs. 70 lakhs share)

Rest of India - Rs. 0.30 crores (Rs. 10 lakh share)