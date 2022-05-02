Box Office: Chiranjeevi's Acharya has a Disastrous opening weekend in India

Acharya had a disastrous opening weekend at the box office, as it managed to gross just over Rs. 50 crores in its three days frame. The Chiranjeevi starrer had a poor opening on Friday and then crashed heavily on Saturday as the reception wasn’t on its side either and Sunday had another dip in collections. It may be able to collect somewhat worthwhile numbers in the next two or three days due to Eid but after that, it will be lights out for the movie.

The box office collections of Acharya at the Indian box office are as follows:

Friday - Rs. 32 crores

Saturday - Rs. 11.35 crores

Sunday - Rs. 10 crores

Total - Rs. 53.35 crores

The share collected in India during the weekend is a paltry Rs. 35 crores against nearly Rs. 110 crores invested by the film’s distributor. The losses from the movie will be more than Rs. 70 crores, which will make it one of the biggest disasters ever in the history of Tollywood. The last two Chiranjeevi movies since his comeback in 2017 did record-breaking business in Telugu states, this one will be making records as well, but not the ones anybody want.

The territorial breakdown for the opening weekend of Acharya in India is as follows:

Nizam - Rs. 16.50 crores (Rs. 9.75 crores share)

Ceeded - Rs. 6.50 crores (Rs. 5.30 crores share)

Andhra - Rs. 24.50 crore (Rs. 17.25 crores share)

AP/TS - Rs. 47.50 crores (Rs. 32.30 crores share)

Karnataka - Rs. 4 crores (Rs. 2 crores share)

North India - Rs. 90 lakhs (Rs. 35 lakhs share)

Tamil Nadu/Kerala - Rs. 95 lakhs (Rs. 35 lakh share)