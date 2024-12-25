Year End 2024: Top 5 Kollywood actors based on gross worldwide collections

Kollywood has been contributing majorly to Indian cinema for several decades now. Professionally referred to as Tamil cinema, currently, it has celebrated actors like Thalapathy Vijay, Sivakarthikeyan, Vijay Sethupathi, and others who are not just ruling in their home state but are also making their presence felt at a pan-India level.

Vijay, Sivakarthikeyan, Vijay Sethupathi, And Other Top Kollywood Actors Of 2024

VIJAY

Thalapathy Vijay, who has worked in movies like Kushi, Ghilli, Theri, and others, bagged the top spot in the list of top Kollywood actors in 2024. Vijay featured in The Greatest of All Time (GOAT) which released on September 5 this year. It emerged as the highest grossing Tamil movie of the year in Tamil Nadu, India and worldwide. It earned Rs 456 crore worldwide as its lifetime collection.

SIVAKARTHIKEYAN

Tamil star Sivakarthikeyan appeared in two movies in 2024. While Amaran was declared a blockbuster film with Rs 335 crore global collection by the end of its theatrical run, Ayalaan emerged as a success, grossing Rs 80 crore worldwide in a clash with Dhanush's Captain Miller. Cumulatively, Sivakarthikeyan's movies earned Rs 415 crore in theatres worldwide this year.

VIJAY SETHUPATHI

Super Deluxe star Vijay Sethupathi clinched the third spot on the list. He began 2024 with Merry Christmas, followed by Maharaja in mid-year and Viduthalai Part 2 by the end. While Merry Christmas collected just Rs 26 crore globally, Maharaja minted Rs 190 crore (estimate) including the collections of its breakout China run. Vidhuthalai Part 2 is still playing in theatres. However, its weak run suggests a finish in the range of Rs 65 crore worldwide. In total, the cumulative gross collections of the celebrated actor's movies this year are going to be around Rs 281 crore worldwide.

RAJINIKANTH

Super Star Rajinikanth starred in two Tamil movies in 2024 namely Vettaiyan and Lal Salaam (supporting role). Vettaiyan got an underwhelming response at the worldwide box office with Rs 240 crore earnings. Lal Salaam also performed below expectations with Rs 34 crore worldwide collection by the end of its short run. This has led Rajinikanth finding the fourth spot on the list with cumulative collections of Rs 274 crore this year.

DHANUSH

Dhanush featured in Captain Miller and Raayan in 2024. The much loved Tamil star's movies earned Rs 226 crore worldwide in total this year; Rs 73 crore from Captain Miller and Rs 153 crore from Raayan. While Captain Miller was an underperformer, Raayan was a superhit.

Box Office Chart Of Top 5 Actors From Kollywood

Actors Movies Total Gross Worldwide Collections (CR in INR) Vijay The Greatest of All Time 456 Sivakarthikeyan Ayalaan and Amaran 415 Vijay Sethupathi Merry Christmas, Maharaja, and Viduthalai Part 2 281 Rajinikanth Lal Salaam and Vettaiyan 274 Dhanush Captain Miller and Raayan 226

Vijay, The Greatest Of All Time. Truly he is!

