BTS’ J-Hope labeled ‘feminist’ after his honest dating advice to female fan goes viral: ‘You should be cautious of…’

On July 16, BTS’ J-Hope made headlines after participating in a global video call event. He interacted one-on-one with a number of fans from around the world. Lucky winners from an international raffle were selected to join the session. Each fan got a rare chance to speak with the idol directly through a live video chat.

As the calls began, fans quickly took to social media platforms to share their experiences. Numerous clips began circulating online. They capture a wide range of moments, from silly interactions and playful teasing to heartwarming expressions of gratitude. But among all the shared videos, one particular fan interaction quickly rose to viral status and for a good reason.

J-Hope’s dating advice clip goes viral

In a clip now making the rounds online, one fan shared a humorous and lighthearted moment during her brief call with J-Hope. She asked, “What kind of men should I avoid dating?” expecting a funny or maybe thoughtful answer. Without skipping a beat, J-Hope smiled and responded, “You should be cautious of all of them.”

His delivery was casual, playful, and delivered with such sincerity that the fan burst into laughter on the spot. The moment quickly resonated with others online. Thousands of fans reposted the video. They flood the comments with praise for J-Hope’s honest and protective nature.

Fans celebrate J-Hope as the ultimate ‘feminist king’

Following the viral moment, ARMYs around the world couldn’t stop gushing about the star’s down-to-earth attitude. His quick-witted response struck a balance between humor and sincerity. It makes fans feel seen, supported, and genuinely cared for.

Many dubbed him a “feminist king.” They appreciate the underlying message in his comment: that it’s okay to be cautious in relationships and that a bit of skepticism is often wise. Others joked that it was “the best dating advice ever.”

J-Hope’s fan call sparks love for his attentive nature

Beyond the viral clip, what stood out most from the fan call event was J-Hope’s demeanor. Whether he was being goofy, sentimental, or just casually chatting, he remained attentive and present with every fan he spoke to. His bright smile and kind words lit up each short conversation, reminding fans why he’s so loved; not just as a performer, but as a person.

As fans continue to replay the clip and laugh along with the fan’s reaction, one thing is clear: J-Hope’s ability to make people feel understood and uplifted hasn’t changed a bit.

