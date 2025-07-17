Lee Si Young, Jung Young Joo’s Salon de Holmes backtracks after confirming Season 2: ‘There has been…’

Confusion has taken over the K-drama community following contradictory statements about the future of Salon de Holmes. It’s the popular comedy-action series that just wrapped up its first season. On July 16, two separate reports surfaced, each saying completely different things about the status of a potential second season.

According to Xports News, a representative from the production team confirmed that Salon de Holmes is officially set to return. The same report claimed that Director Min Jin Ki, who successfully led Season 1, would once again take the reins. It also mentioned that the original cast was currently reviewing offers and leaning positively toward rejoining the project.

However, shortly after the news broke, a conflicting update from Daily Sports added a layer of uncertainty. A different representative reportedly stated, “There has been no discussion about producing Season 2.” This unexpected denial directly contradicted the earlier confirmation. It leaves viewers and industry watchers scratching their heads.

Salon de Holmes strong ratings fuel renewal hopes

The mixed signals come at a time when Salon de Holmes is enjoying a wave of popularity. The series aired its final episode on July 15, 2025, and ended on a high note. According to Nielsen Korea, the finale reached its peak performance with a nationwide average rating of 3.6%, and momentary spikes reaching 4.6%. For a show airing on cable, these numbers reflect a strong and loyal viewer base.

Given this successful conclusion, talk of a second season didn’t seem far-fetched. Fans had already begun speculating online about where the story could go next and whether their favorite characters would return for more adventures.

Salon de Holmes plot recap

Salon de Holmes stands out for its unusual mix of genres. The series follows four women who live in the same apartment complex but come from very different backgrounds. Gong Mi Ri (played by Lee Si Young) is a savvy, quick-thinking amateur sleuth.

Jung Young Joo plays Chu Kyung Ja, a former ace detective who never lost her edge. Nam Ki Ae stars as Jeon Ji Hyun, an assertive insurance saleswoman. Meanwhile Dasom portrays Park So Hee, a part-time job expert with surprising skills.

Together, this unlikely team tackles troublemakers and uncovers neighborhood mysteries. They form both a crime-solving squad and an unbreakable bond of friendship.

Salon de Holmes fans left waiting for clarity

With two completely opposite statements surfacing within hours of each other, fans are now unsure what to believe. The contrasting updates have sparked a flurry of debate on online forums. Many viewers expressed frustration.

Some speculate that the denial might be a strategic move to keep production details under wraps. Meanwhile others believe internal discussions are still in early stages and nothing has been finalized yet. For now, all eyes are on the production team for an official and unified statement that settles the debate once and for all.

