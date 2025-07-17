Pete Davidson and Elsie Hewitt Announce First Pregnancy: Comedian Has 'Grown Up' After Past Experiences

Pete Davidson is getting ready to step into fatherhood. The comedian and his girlfriend, Elsie Hewitt, are expecting their first child together, and sources say the couple is “very, very happy” about starting a family.

According to PEOPLE, a source close to the couple shared that Davidson and Hewitt have been quietly celebrating the pregnancy with close friends and family. “They’re both very nurturing people and are very, very happy together and to be starting a family,” the insider said. “It’s a really sweet time after everything Pete has overcome. He’s so excited. He’s always wanted to be a dad.”

Advertisement

'He's grown up a lot' and ready for the next chapter

A second source told PEOPLE that Pete Davidson has matured significantly over the past few years and is embracing this next chapter in his life with intention. “He’s grown up a lot, and he’s so excited about this next chapter as a dad,” the source shared. “Pete and Elsie are happy and cannot wait to welcome their baby.”

The source added that the Saturday Night Live alum has become more selective about the people he allows into his life, stating that his relationship with Elsie was never about headlines or the spotlight, which is exactly what he needs.

Here’s what we know about their relationship timeline

The news of Elsie Hewitt’s pregnancy was confirmed by a source on Wednesday, July 16. TMZ first reported the news. PEOPLE confirmed the pair were dating in March after they were seen together in Palm Beach, Florida. The couple was photographed enjoying a beach date, swimming in the ocean, and sharing a kiss in the water.

Advertisement

By May, things had gotten serious between the two. A source told PEOPLE at the time that Pete and Elsie had been living together in New York for the past few months. The couple had been splitting their time between Davidson’s house in upstate New York and a brownstone they had recently started renting in Brooklyn. The insider added that they were very happy together and doing great.

ALSO READ: Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Headed for Late Summer Wedding? Here’s What Reports Are Saying