Lim YoonA, Lee Chae Min's Bon Appétit Your Majesty confirms August premiere with time-slip posters, here's all you need to know

Exciting news awaits fans of fantasy and romance dramas! tvN has officially confirmed that Bon Appétit, Your Majesty will premiere in August. However, the exact date has yet to be revealed.

The channel has recently dropped fresh promotional posters that offer a vivid glimpse into the story’s rich blend of history, culinary art, and slow-burn romance. The drama is based on a widely loved web novel.

Lim YoonA and Lee Chae Min capture time-crossed tension in new poster

The newly revealed main poster beautifully captures the contrast between the drama’s two central figures. At the top, Yeon Ji Young (played by Lim YoonA) stands in the midst of a busy Joseon-era kitchen. Dressed in a modern white chef’s uniform and flashing a confident smile, she appears both out of place and utterly focused.

Meanwhile, seated below her is King Lee Heon (played by Lee Chae Min), draped in rich royal garments and positioned on an ornate jade throne. A lavish table overflowing with dishes that fuse Korean and Western flavors sits before him.

He gazes forward with a satisfied expression, suggesting both his power and his discerning taste. The tagline emblazoned across the poster reads, “Let’s prepare the finest royal feast that even a tyrant will never forget.”

Character posters reveal Yeon Ji Young's dream and King Lee Heon's deadly demands

Individual character posters offer deeper glimpses into the minds of the main characters. Yeon Ji Young’s quote read “I’ve always dreamed of being a three-star chef… but today, I’ve become the tyrant’s chef.” It reveals her initial shock and conflicted feelings as she confronts unfamiliar surroundings and mounting pressure in the palace.

In contrast, King Lee Heon’s statement, “If, even for a single day, the food does not suit my taste, you will be sentenced to death,” sets a chilling tone. It highlights the stakes Ji Young faces daily and raises curiosity about the king’s rigid standards and emotional complexities.

About Bon Appétit, Your Majesty

At the heart of Bon Appétit, Your Majesty is an extraordinary plotline. Yeon Ji Young is a talented French cuisine chef from the present day. However, she finds herself mysteriously transported 500 years into the past. She ends up in the palace of a feared monarch, King Lee Heon. He not only rules with an iron fist but is also infamous for being obsessively picky about his food.

Thrust into the heart of the royal kitchen, Ji Young must survive the unfamiliar customs of a bygone era. On top of that, she faces the daily risk of angering a tyrant who could end her life over a single dish that fails to meet his standards.

The project marks the return of renowned director Jang Tae Yoo. He’s best known for his works such as My Love from the Star, Tree With Deep Roots, Lovers of the Red Sky, and Painter of the Wind.

