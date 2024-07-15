BTS' global power: Fans dance to septet’s music despite group not being part of lineup at iDays Milano; Watch

BTS has undoubtedly taken over the global music industry. From their massive fandom to chart-busting hits, the group continues to reign as the boy band of this decade. Recently, their smash-hit tracks FIRE, IDOL, MIC Drop, and more were played at the iDays Milano music festival in Italy despite them not being part of the line-up.

BTS' music played at iDays Milano despite group not being part of lineup

On July 13, ARMYs took to X (Twitter) and posted snippets from the Italian music festival iDays Milano. In the video, the DJ can be seen playing BTS’ all-time hit songs like FIRE, MIC Drop, Dynamite, IDOL, and Blood, Sweat & Tears.

The huge crowd was seen grooving to the addictive beats of these tracks while singing along to each word. Additionally, Jungkook’s chart toppers Standing Next to You and Seven also played as fans danced to the chorus.

Even though the group didn’t perform at the music festival, their songs were played by the DJ and the crowd was more than happy to sing along. This once again demonstrated BTS’ extreme influence in the global music scene.

Watch fans singing along to BTS’ music at iDays Milano:

K-pop groups at 2024 iDays Milano

Meanwhile, on July 12, Stray Kids scripted history as the first K-pop group to perform at iDays Milano. The band completely impressed the crowd with their power-injecting music and electrifying performance.

Advertisement

On the same day, NMIXX also performed at the popular music festival, becoming the first girl group to achieve this feat.

More about BTS and their recent activities

BTS is an extremely popular seven-piece K-pop group formed by HYBE’s subsidiary BIGHIT MUSIC. In 2013, with Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, the septet marked their official debut.

Within years, the group shot to global fame with their profound music. When it comes to the globalization of K-pop, the contribution of BTS is most significant. Some of their greatest hits that soared high on music charts are Dynamite, Boy With Luv, Butter, IDOL, MIC Drop, FIRE, Blood, Sweat & Tears, FAKE LOVE, and more.

Currently, six of seven BTS members are completing their mandatory military service while Jin was discharged on June 12, 2024. All of them are expected to reunite in 2025 and resume group activities.

ALSO READ: Red Velvet announces 10th debut anniversary fan song Sweet Dreams; to be released on August 1